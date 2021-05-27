Biomutant: How to get Psi-points and Psi-powers

Biomutant has a variety of methods to level up or increase the power of the player's character, which includes Psi-points. In order to get more powers, you'll want to seek out as many of these as possible.

A passive way to earn Psi-points is through completing objectives such as main story quests, which help to power up the player's character.

However, earning Psi-points passively through progression isn't the only way, and players can actively seek them out on their own. Around the world of Biomutant, there are easily recognizable shrines which provide Psi-points. They look just like smaller and more slender teepees or tents.

When players are near the location of a point shrine, a white flash or pulse around the player will notify them that they are within range. The pulse helps with finding the location in which the shrine is sitting. Once found, players can interact with the spot and meditate to gain some new Psi-points.

One other method to keep in mind is to look out for shrines after taking down tribal forts, where they can usually be found at the entrance.

How to use Psi-points for Psi-powers in Biomutant

As with any other RPG, Biomutant's Psi-powers have a progression system when it comes to skill points. However, there are some in-game requirements that players might need to meet in order to progress, rather than simply spending the points they have.

Mainly, Psi-points and powers are based on the light and dark aura system within the game. For some powers, players need to be at a certain light or dark level in order to get the Psi-powers that they want. From there, more and more powers can be unlocked for use in combat.

In this case, players will want to prioritize which side they align with if they want the most out of the power system. The faster the light or dark levels are increased in Biomutant, the faster players can progress to the abilities that they want to use at higher tiers.

Decisions within dialog and around the world are what dictate the alignment of players in Biomutant, so making the right choices so as to align with the aura you want is important.