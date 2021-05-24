Biomutant all Race and Classes: The best breeds, Mutations, Attributes, and more

Biomutant is a very customizable game when it comes to character choices, such as classes, breeds, looks, and even attributes. However, when it comes to Biomutant all Race and Classes, depending on the build, the game can get easier or harder for players.

While there are many breeds to choose from, no breed is really better than the others, as the bonuses only come into play depending on class selection and attributes. Each breed does offer different bonuses to the character. So, without further ado, it's time to talk about breeds, mutations, and attributes in Biomutant.

Also Read: Which class should players play first in Biomutant?

The world of #Biomutant is inhabited by many strange creatures.



Choose your breed wisely, as it's not merely a cosmetic decision. Will the legends speak of a though Hyla brute or will they tell the tales of a beautiful Murgel hero? pic.twitter.com/QXc9tzhzoE — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 5, 2021

Biomutant - Breeds

There are six breeds in Biomutant that players can choose from. Each breed comes with specific attributes, which can either help the class build or hinder it. There are six different breeds for players to choose from in Biomutant:

Primal

Dumdon

Rex

Hyla

Fip

Murgel

Also Read: Everything players need to know about Biomutant

Primal

Primal (Image via YouTube, Vulkan)

Primal breeds are extremely fast and agile, perfect for hit-and-run strategy. This breed has a low intellect and is average in terms of power and health as compared to the other breeds in Biomutant.

Dumdon

Dumdon (Image via YouTube, Vulkan)

Dumdon probably has the highest melee damage, however, despite strong attacks, the breed has average health and a slower rate of energy regeneration. It's still a good breed for players looking to get up close during engagements.

Fip

Fip (Image via YouTube, Vulkan)

Blessed with high power, the fastest rate of energy regeneration, and extremely high Ki energy, the Fip breed is the ideal selection for players wanting to use the Psi-Freak class. However, on the flip side, this breed is a glass cannon in combat with low health and armor.

Hyla

Hyla (Image via YouTube, Vulkan)

The Hyla breed can be considered as a tank in Biomutant. It has high armor and can take a beating and keep going. It is one of the best breeds for players to choose from if they are looking for a defensive build.

Murgel

Murgel (Image via YouTube, Vulkan)

This breed can be considered average in terms of all the attributes, like health, Ki energy, energy regeneration rate, and armor. However. where this breed does shine is in the fact that it has decent trading skills and offers players a higher chance of finding good loot.

Rex

Rex (Image via YouTube, Vulkan)

Players unsure of which breed to choose should go for Rex. It's an all-around class with decent stats and should be a good start for gamers unfamiliar with character building.

Biomutant attributes

Different classes and breeds provide a variety of bonuses to the character, and when used in combination for a specific build, it can help improve certain attributes drastically. The six attributes that make up the characters in Boimutant are:

Vitality - Deals with Health and Armor

Strength - Deals with Melee Damage

Intellect - Deals with Power, Ki Energy, and Energy Regen.

Charisma - Deals with Barter

Agility - Deals with Movement Speed

Luck - Deals with Critical Chance and Loot Chance

What are Biomutant mutations?

Mutations are an integral part of Biomutant. Players can change their character's genetic structure to adjust the appearance, attributes, and abilities to the needed playstyle.

Mutated creatures drop bio-blobs when killed, which players can collect and spend on biogenetic mutations. There are many types of mutations that players can choose from in-game to enhance their character's combat ability.

Watch a video of Biomutant mutations here:

Also Read: "Way too long, has no point": Conan O'Brien's review of Biomutant