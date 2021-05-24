Biomutant: Everything players need to know about the game

Biomutant is a post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable, which incorporates a unique martial arts-styled combat system allowing players to mix melee, shooting, and mutant ability. Biomutant world teems with life, mysteries of the old world, and enemies around every corner. It releases on May 25th, 2021.

With the game offering players so much, there are a few things to keep in mind before diving headfirst into the game. So, without further ado, here's everything players need to know about Biomutant.

Biomutant: The New World, Tree of Life, World Eaters, and, Tribes

New World

The New World is the main setting of Biomutant, which players will explore. At the center of the New World is the Tree of Life which sustains all life in the New World. The New World has different biomes for players to explore, such as deserts, the arctic regions, and even toxic zones.

The New world can get hot during the day, and cold during the night owing to the fluctuation in temperate and different locations. Players will have to either mutate or adapt to these extreme temperatures to stay alive. According to official sources, the size of the map will be 64 square kilometers.

Tree of Life

The Tree of Life is a giant tree located in the center of the New World. It has five giant roots, which are responsible for giving life to the New World and sustaining it. However, recently poisoned substances coming from below ground have damaged the Tree-of-Life, alongside behemoth known as World Eaters, who are weakening it by gnawing away at its roots. If the Tree of Life is not saved, the New World may cease to exist or fall into darkness.

World Eaters

It's unknown how these behemoths came to be, but they now pose a serious threat to the Tree of Life and the very existence of all creatures of the New World. Rightly named "World Eaters", these giant bosses must be defeated to save the Tree of Life.

Tribes

The New World is not just inhabited by critters big and small but has even evolved to form tribes with their own agendas. There are a total of six Tribes that players will come across in-game. They are divided into two groups, Light Aura and Dark Aura Tribes.

Light Aura Tribes

Myrirad

Ankati

Netra

Dark Aura Tribes

Lotus

Jagni

Pichu

The Light Aura Tribes are focused on healing the Tree of Life and preserving the New World, ensuring that life goes on unhindered. The Dark Aura Tribes are hell-bent on bringing ruination, destruction, and plunging the New World into darkness once again.

Biomutant - Breeds, classes, character customization and, the Aura system

Breeds

There are six breeds players can choose from while creating their character. Each breed comes with its own attributes and bonuses and will affect different stats of the final build. The different breeds in Biomutant are:

Primal

Dumdon

Rex

Hyla

Fip

Murgel

Classes

There are six playable classes in Biomutant, one being a digital pre-order bonus and can also be purchased as a DLC after the release of the game. The different classes in Bomutant are:

Dead-Eye

Commando

Psi-Freak

Saboteur

Sentinal

Mercenary (Pre-order bonus or purchasable DLC)

Character Customization

Apart from selecting a breed and class, players can choose custom attributes and colors of the character as well. A few of these aspects can be modified later on in the game if the player desires.

Aura System

Players much choose between a light aura and a dark aura early on in the game. This will reflect their character's personality and will also affect the storyline to a certain degree.

Biomutant - Mounts and vehicles, crafting, weapons, and amour

Mounts and vehicles

Players will be able to traverse the New World using a mixture of organic creatures and automatons. These can even be used outside of exploration during combat as well. Players can travel in-game by land, water, and air.

Crafting, weapons, and amour

Players will be able to craft gear in-game, as well as upgrade it to make it more powerful. Sadly, only weapons can be crafted, while armor can only be upgraded using an upgrade bench.

Weapons on the other hand will often be found in pieces, and players will be able to mix and match the piece to create a new weapon. Both weapons and armor even have add-on slots.

