Biomutant Reddit community compares the protagonist to Rocket Raccoon from the MCU

A game is only as good as the community that rallies behind it, and by the looks of it, the Biomutant Reddit community seems to be picking up the pace in anticipation of the game's launch. Despite being created in 2017, the community only recently reached 10,000 plus members and has more new joiners swelling its ranks daily.

With new joiners, comes new ideas, and one particular idea has really seemed to catch on with a lot of the community members. Reddit user u/P_M_1980 recently posted a picture of one of MCU's most memorable characters, and the community unanimously agreed that the resemblance is undeniable.

Someone asked about Rocket Raccon...guess there are similarities, literally. Looks? Not so much - you define that when making your furry. pic.twitter.com/F9jp4JVROf — Biomutant (@Biomutant) August 1, 2018

Redditor compares Biomutant's protagonist to Rocket Raccoon

It goes without saying the resemblance is uncanny to a certain extent, given the facial structure, ears, and puppy-doggish-raccoon eyes. It could be said that the developers may have subconsciously created their very own hyperintelligent, gun-wielding, version of Rocket Raccoon in-game.

Following Reddit user u/P_M_1980's post of MCU's Rocket Raccoon, that compared him to the protagonist of Biomutant, the community began further comparing it to other memorable characters as well. User U/ToaPaul sums it all up by saying:

"I'm looking forward to seeing people make all kinds of iconic characters in the character creator like Ratchet, Rocket, Sly Cooper, Stitch, etc. The best thing is because they have genetic codes, people can share their creations for other people to use too."

As it turns out, this hype has been building ever since the game was showcased in 2017. MCU fans and enthusiasts of Biomutant have been drawing comparisons between both the characters since day one. Here are a few Tweets of the same:

Bio Mutant looks sick its basicly Rocket Raccoon merged with ratchetnClank Cant Wait! #BioMutant pic.twitter.com/q6XD6VBs3d — Pony.NERD (@nerdtindo) August 21, 2017

You just know i'm making a Rocket Raccoon inspired character in Biomutant. This game just keeps looking better and better then more of it I see. — Ash (@NOCTURNAL_YT) August 21, 2018

Imma pretend Biomutant is a Rocket Raccoon game. pic.twitter.com/u4IhjkpQNf — I am inevitable (@NerdWeaponX) August 22, 2017

I don't care what the story in the actual game is, I'm gonna be playing Biomutant as if it's a Rocket Raccoon game. — Alex Smith (@BlahblahIV) August 17, 2018

It's gonna be hard to resist making my oc not look like Rocket Raccoon @Biomutant — Aaron Bee (@AaronB728) May 13, 2021

Who’s hyped for the rocket raccoon sequel Biomutant XD pic.twitter.com/0RVLL1efEs — I Dont Look Like Kurt Cobain (@ReeceJK) August 7, 2018

So is Rocket Raccoon joining Biomutant?

Well, sadly not. Despite the hype and fanbase support, there will be no crossovers in the New World. However, players will be able to create an in-game critter that shares a close resemblance. It may take a bit of trial and error, but, given how versatile the character creation and customization system is, it shouldn't take long before players start sharing pictures of their very own Rocket Raccoon.

The tricky part would be to get the breed just right, before making custom changes to their attributes, which will then reshape the body accordingly. Bigger head for more intellect, buffer body for more strength, so on and so forth.

Watch the character customization video here:

