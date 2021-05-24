Biomutant: Release date, timings, pre-load information, platforms, and more

Biomutant is an open-world RPG game developed by Experiment 101. The game will take players on an incredible journey to uncover the New World's secrets and either help save it or let it fall into ruin.

Players will have access to various skills and weapons to help them deal with enemies while exploring. In addition to an enormous collection of gear, they will be able to harness their inner chi and unleash powerful attacks upon foes. They can even use powerful mechs to turn the tide of battle.

The game is set in a post-post-apocalyptic world. Players will be forced to make some tough choices, choose between good and evil, and decide their world's fate. Even before they enter the game, they will be met with a myriad of choices to customize their character.

From Classes to Breeds, to attributes and even fur color, freedom of choice seems limitless. Wisely building the character will determine how easy or complicated the world of Biomutant becomes for players.

However, before they dive into the game, here are some basic pointers about Biomutant's release date, platform, timings, and pre-load information.

Biomutant release date

Despite being delayed by quite a bit, this Wung-Fu fable is finally set to be released on May 25th, 2021. The game launches on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Biomutant will be playable on the PS5 and Xbox Series X as well, via backward compatibility. However, there will be no next-gen updates on the launch date.

The game has two distinct editions to choose from: Atomic Edition, priced at $399.99, and Collector's Edition, priced at $109.99 (₹8,020.20) for PC and $119.99 (₹8749.37) for consoles.

There's also a pre-order bonus for digital purchases of the game.

Readers can watch a Biomutant Atomic Edition unboxing video here:

Platforms and timings

Players who have purchased the game on the console are indeed lucky, as they'll be able to play the game earlier. Hence, PC gamers will have some catching up to do with their console counterparts.

Playstation 4 release: May 25th – 10:00 AM ET

Xbox One release: May 25th– 10:00 AM ET

Steam release: May 25th – 1:00 PM ET

Epic Games release: May 25th – 1:00 PM ET

GOG.com release: May 25th – 1:00 PM ET

Pre-load information

Based on the current information, Biomutant will be movable for pre-loading on consoles only. The game should be available for pre-load at this very moment.

It honestly seems as if PC gamers have got the short end of the deal for Biomutant. Nonetheless, they will be able to download the game and play it the moment it goes live.

