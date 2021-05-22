Biomutant crafting guide: How will crafting weapons and armor work in the game?

Biomutant will allow its players to upgrade their weapons and armor as they progress through the game, making it easier to take down enemies as the difficulty scales.

While it's always possible to find gear from looting and fallen enemies in Biomutant, building something from scratch after searching and collecting the required materials is a very satisfying feeling.

While players won't be able to craft armor pieces, they will be able to modify armor and craft weapons by joining different components together and produce something that suits their play style.

This Biomutant crafting guide will help players understand the basics of crafting in-game, allowing them to survive the dangers of the New World.

Biomutant Crafting Guide - Armor

It goes without saying that good armor goes a long way in an RPG game. Armor can be the deciding factor between completing a quest or failing it.

In Biomutant, armor provides physical resistance and defenses against attacks. However, it does not provide any bonus resistance from hazardous damage.

Unlike armor slots in most RPG games, Biomutant functions very differently. Players will be able to equip armor in seven places on their character, namely:

Head

Face

Torso

Right shoulder

Left shoulder

Back

Legs

Despite being able to upgrade armor, players will not be able to upgrade their Face or Back armor and will have to either resort to scavenging for better gear or buying it. Just like in most games, players must fulfill a few prerequisites to be able to equip armor.

Add-ons for armor can be done on the fly. However, players will have to find a bench to upgrade their armor, much like in games like Fallout. Hopefully, there will be many upgrade benches scattered around the New World for players to find and use.

Biomutant Crafting Guide - Weapons

Unlike armor, Biomutant weapons are a bit more complicated. They are divided into two main categories:

Unique Weapon

Regular Weapons

Unique weapons in Biomutant such as the Klonk Fist cannot be improved using an upgrade bench, nor can they be embedded with add-ons.

Meanwhile, all regular weapons will come with at least one add-on slot, which players can fix mods into. Just like armor, players can swap out add-ons on the go.

Unlike armor, weapons in Biomutant will often be found in pieces and will require players to combine them. The pieces that players use will determine the stats of the weapons and how effective they are in combat. Players can craft both melee and ranged weapons in-game after finding the right component or piece.

To create a melee weapon in Biomutant, players will need at least one handle and one base-type component. For ranged weapons, players will need to combine one base type with a grip and muzzle. Players can swap out pieces of a weapon anytime and combine them with something better if required.

Players can watch this video to better understand the Biomutant Crafting Guide:

