Biomutant: How to get the Srik Gongmace Ultimate Weapon

Biomutant has a handful of vaults that players can unlock to obtain some of the most powerful weapons in the game.

From ranged weapons to melee weapons, the Old World Vaults of Biomutant are a must for those who like to stock up on power and simply just loot. These are a necessity.

The vaults host weapons such as the Srik Gongmace. This Unique Weapon in Biomutant is a two-handed crush melee weapon. It has low attack speed but deals massive Cold damage to enemies.

How to obtain the Srik Gongmace in Biomutant

Image via THQ Nordic

Finding the Srik Gongmace requires players to complete a few different tasks. Biomutant players should not skip out on this one, as it not only looks cool but the Srik Gongmace packs a mighty punch.

Like with the majority of named powerful weapons in Biomutant, players have to defeat a boss and loot a key from its dead body. The boss in question for the Srik Gongmace is Chug Swollwaft.

Image via THQ Nordic

This giant furry predator isn't great compared to some of the other bosses players will fight in Biomutant. It should be no problem at all defeating it with a ranged, melee, or mixed loadout.

Get the key after defeating it, and the Chug Depot Vault sidequest will immediately begin. Follow the marker to arrive at the Chug Depot Vault. Now, find out what the key unlocks.

Opening the vault door completes the quest, but inside is the weapon in question. A glass case holds the Srik Gongmace. Break the glass and retrieve the melee weapon from the case.

YouTube GosuNoob put together an easy-to-follow video guide showcasing how to locate the Srik Gongmace in Biomutant. It takes players on the same steps, from defeating the Chug Swollwaft to finding the weapon.