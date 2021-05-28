Biomutant: The best ranged weapon to use

Biomutant players can create a loadout that fits their playstyle, including a ranged nightmare for enemies in the game.

There is a large list of ranged weapons that players can use in Biomutant. This allows them to keep their distance and shut down the various monsters of the game without worrying about being damaged.

For those that have a ranged class in Biomutant, getting the best ranged weapon is a must. This means finding the Contagion Flurpskruckis should be a player's top priority.

The best ranged weapon in Biomutant

Contagion Flurpskruckis

Image via THQ Nordic

The Contagion Flurpskruckis is the best ranged weapon found in Biomutant. When found, it is a massive 9 star gun, dubbed an Ultimate Weapon, and it deals Noxious VII Biohazard damage.

The base damage it deals is from 391 to 521 with a 6% critical hit chance. It has high tier accuracy, medium range, a mid-level fire rate, and just less than medium armor piercing capabilities.

Image via THQ Nordic

The magazine size is huge with a base of 36. Magazine weapon mods can be added to this Biomutant weapon in order to increase the size, allowing for more shots and more damage before reloading.

Another special ability the Contagion Flurpskruckis has is the Missile Cloud. Every fourth shot fires small missiles that automatically track enemies, exploding on impact with a target.

Karpo Gaming on YouTube has an excellent video, guiding players on how to obtain the best ranged weapon in Biomutant. Players will have to travel a bit across a radiation zone.

Get a hold of the Radiation Suit and fight through the zone. There is a boss fight against the creature known as the Farty Bulbaploo. Once it is defeated, Biomutant players can loot its body.

Looting its body will retrieve the Fume Foundry Vault Key and start the Fume Foundry Vault sidequest. Follow the quest marker to the vault, unlock it, break the glass case, and the Contagion Flurpskruckis is there for the taking.