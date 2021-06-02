Biomutant patch 1.4: Everything fixed so far

To the sheer delight of fans, the Biomutant patch 1.4 dropped sooner than originally expected.

Earlier this week, discussions between Stefan Ljungqvist, art and creative director for Biomutant, and THQ's community manager, were posted on Reddit suggesting that an update was due soon. However, no timeline was provided.

The post listed potential patches and fixes that would make their way into the game. An official announcement was even made a while later, but there was still no mention of any sort of timeline.

One week after release, we gathered up all your feedback, added some bug fixes and crafted a shiny, new patch for #Biomutant on PC!



Read the patch notes here: https://t.co/JquE1kc2b8



We will release a similar patch for consoles as soon as possible!

Fortunately, the wait appears to be over as the first official Biomutant patch 1.4 has finally dropped. However, the update is only for PC, and console users will have to wait a while longer to receive one.

Judging by the way things are progressing, console players will probably see an update within the next week or so.

Very soon! We hope to release the patch on consoles in the next few days, but we do not have any details yet.

Biomutant patch 1.4: List of fixes

Due to the transparency of the developers and their willingness to take feedback from the community, Biomutant patch 1.4 has numerous fixes for almost every aspect of the game.

These are the takeaway points from the patch notes:

PC specific fixes - Graphical issues

Tutorial area - Improved the pacing of the early game. Shorter dialogues. Added more loot and enemies in these areas

Dialogue & Narrator - Additional settings added. Dialogue time reduced.

Difficult settings - Added extreme difficulty setting

New Game plus - Every class perk opened up for players to choose from

Settings - Improved and added a few features in-game

Items & Loot - Rebalanced item drop rate, rarity, and item level requirement

Sound - Added sound effects to the game

Combat - Numerous rebalances and fixes

Quest & Achievements - Numerous fixes

User interface - Minor adjusts and changes implemented to improve the game's UI

World - Fixed various issues players encountered while moving about the map

Miscellaneous - Fixed numerous minor bugs

Note: To read the entire list of fixes and changes, click here.

Given how quick the developers are to implement changes and take into consideration feedback from players, it's safe to assume that Biomutant patch 1.4 may not be the last one to come out this month. Hopefully, an official update for consoles will be announced soon.

Biomutant patch 1.4 breakdown:

