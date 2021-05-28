Biomutant: Where and how to upgrade the Crowbar (Klawbar)

The Old World Klawbar is one of the first items players will find in Biomutant as they explore Bunker 101. Initially, the Klawbar will only be useful for opening low-level doors, however, as players explore the New World, a more powerful version of the item will have to be obtained to get to better loot.

Getting items like the Crowbar (Klawbar) and Automaton upgraded early on in the playthrough will help players have an easier time exploring the world of Biomutant. However, unlike the Automaton, upgrading this item is easier than imaginable. One simple quest and a bit of climbing will be worth the reward.

It all started out with an announcement around gamescom back in 2017...



After all the years of anticipation, it feels surreal that the time has finally come. Biomutant is out later today.



Watch the full trailer on YouTube: https://t.co/BjKUxHpYNZ pic.twitter.com/x4JaemoxwV — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 25, 2021

Also Read: Biomutant Automaton Function - How to unlock every Automation Function

Where and how to upgrade the Crowbar (Klawbar) in Biomutant: A step-by-step guide

To upgrade the Old World Klawbar in Biomutant, players will need to begin the "Prioritizing Pebble" side quest, travel to three different climbing spots, and reach the top of them. Once done, players will need to return to Pebble to upgrade to Crowbar (Klawbar). Note that this side quest may take some time as there is a lot of travel involved.

Here is the step-by-step guide to completing the quest.

Stage 1:

Pebble in a pickle (Image via YouTube/Trophygamers)

Step 1 - Players will need to travel to Sknapptrutt Outpost in Biomutant.

Step 2 - After reaching the location's right, players will find an off-road path leading through a stone arch.

Step 3 - Follow the path till reaching the location known as Knack Hill.

Step 4 - Once their players must talk to an NPC called Pebble.

Step 5 - After talking to Pebble, players need to obtain the "Pebble's Climbspot Tests" side quest. This side quest has three stages and will task players with climbing spots secured for Pebble.

Step 6 - Players can begin the quest by simply moving towards the cliff face and climbing upward.

Step 7 - Once on top, players need to keep to the left and move across the cliff face in a horizontal motion.

Stage 2:

But first, lemme take a selfie (Image via YouTube/Trophygamers)

Step 1 - Players will need to travel to Yerpfields.

Step 2 - After reaching the location, follow the quest marker to the cliff face and climb.

Step 3 - Two segments need to be climbed to complete this portion of the quest. Both of them are verticals.

Stage 3:

The last climb (Image via YouTube/Trophygamers)

Step 1 - Players will need to travel to the final location: Mushimosh Mire.

Step 2 - Once there, follow the quest marker to the climbing spot and reach the top. The last stage of the quest only has one vertical climb.

Step - One completed head back to Pebble to upgrade the Crowbar (Klawbar).

Watch this video to learn where and how to upgrade the Crowbar (Klawbar):

Also Read: Biomutant update - Everything the developers have planned for the future