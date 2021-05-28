Biomutant update: Everything the developers have planned for the future

Biomutant updates are on the way, and according to a Reddit post for the game, these updates will address a few issues that have plagued gamers since launch day. The post mentions a few fixes, but there is no timeline to provide updates.

Its back with the upcoming patch. It was an audio issue with the release build unfortunately. — Stefan Ljungqvist (@StockholmStefan) May 27, 2021

Nonetheless, a reply to a fan on Twitter by Stefan Ljungqvist, art and creative director for Biomutant, confirms that an update will indeed be coming soon.

Hopefully, given the transparency and swiftness with which the developers took care of the missing Mercenary Class for PS4, it shouldn't be too long before the first official update drops for Biomutant.

What do the developers have to say about the

Biomutant update?

A post on the Biomutant Reddit forum sheds some light on the upcoming Biomutant update. Here are the takeaway points as discussed between Stefan Ljungqvist and THQ's community manager:

Experiment 101 collects information about bugs that players have encountered after the game's release. Using this information, the fix will be implemented to solve the most common bugs.

Developers will improve upon the weak impact of melee weapons, as many players are unhappy with how they work at the moment in-game.

In the future, new difficulty modes will be added. Many players have informed the developers that the current difficulty mode is too easy and not challenging enough. Furthermore, a hardcore mode with one life will be added sometime in the future.

The Mercenary Class DLC will go on sale in few weeks.

Separate patches are being prepared for each platform, fixing a bug for players who did not receive the Mercenary Class DLC as part of the pre-order bonus.

At the moment, there is no clear indication of when these Biomutant updates will go live. However, the list of bugs that will be addressed will likely increase as the community keeps discovering more.

It also turns out that a secret day one patch was pushed before the release of Biomutant on all platforms, which would somewhat explain the three-hour delay between the game launching on consoles first and then PC.

The Day One patch was actually pushed live before the release and each platform usually updates the game automatically. Why are you asking? Glad you like it! — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) May 27, 2021

Fews bugs that the Biomutant update may fix

While most glitches are not game-breaking and have been mostly related to the missing Mercenary Class, a few in-game mechanics have been breaking for specific players, bringing the game to a halt.

All bugs you guys point out are directly forwarded to the team! We try to catch all tweets but there's just so many of them, sorry if we missed yours. — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) May 27, 2021

Nonetheless, the developers are transparent and have been reaching out to the community, asking them to report any bugs they encounter during gameplay. These will be addressed directly in the first official Biomutant update.

These are a few bugs that players are facing in-game at the moment:

Thanks for letting us know! We'll provide a bug reporting tool later today and hope to get everything fixed asap. :) — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) May 25, 2021

Bug report, sorry @Biomutant but I love the game.



Can't fight, can't heal; only float 😛



Scratch that - still stuck after float.#Biomutant pic.twitter.com/YwlG8qGn4I — NidoMarquis (@NidoMarquis) May 26, 2021

Watch the bug Video I can't continue in the Game, I hope you fix the problem Thanks #PS4share @Biomutant #Bug #PS4 pic.twitter.com/L0WK5CsTgn — ARENA SALVATORE (@N36volpe1973) May 27, 2021

By rough estimates, players should expect the first Biomutant update dropping sometime in the coming week or perhaps by the end of the first half of June.

