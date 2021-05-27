How to fix Biomutant Mercenary Class not showing up on PlayStation and PC

The Biomutant Mercenary Class, which was supposed to be a digital pre-order bonus, has not appeared in-game for many players across platforms.

Despite the flawless launch, it would seem that this issue has begun to arise for some players. Sony and Experiment 101 are investigating the problem. However, despite a solution being provided, the issue persists for some users due to unknown reasons.

In addition to the official fix from the developers and Sony, a few Biomutant Reddit community members have figured out how to solve the missing Biomutant Mercenary Class issue on PS5 on their own with great success.

How to get Biomutant Mercenary Class to up on Playstation

While this fix is not a guaranteed way to get the Biomutant Mercenary Class working, many players have had positive feedback from this simple, quick fix.

Sadly, it only works for the PS5 and not for the PS4. Nonetheless, here are the steps required to get the DLC working:

Step 1 - Go to Home on the PS5 and hover over the Biomutant icon.

Step 2 - Press the game and start it.

Step 3 - Go to manage game content and select the DLC.

The above steps should work for most PS5 users. However, on the off chance, the above steps don't work, or the Biomutant Mercenary Class is missing altogether, players can try to reinstall the game and try again.

However, those who are still unable to access the Mercenary Class should wait for the official fix by Sony to kick in and resolve the issue.

We are currently getting multiple reports of the Mercenary pre-order bonus now being available on PS4!



To download the Mercenary, please follow these steps: https://t.co/bTCEYIQPGf



If you are still experiencing issues, please let is know. — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 26, 2021

Biomutant Mercenary Class missing for PC players as well

Oddly enough, the issue is not just on Playstation, but even on PC. Several users have pointed out that pre-ordered copies of the game showed up in the library without any bonus DLC present. While this may be an anomaly or technical glitch, the developers have promised to address the problem.

I’m the same, I purchased the digital PC version but no Mercenary class — Mathew Teague (@MatTeague) May 27, 2021

Given the response time of the developers, the technical glitch should be sorted soon. However, some players may have to manually contact support if the situation persists even after a few days.

