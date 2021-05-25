Biomutant Tribes: Unique weapons, and Aura type

The New World is not just inhabited by dangerous critters, creatures, and monsters, but also by different Biomutant Tribes. Each of them has its own special identity, agendas, and goals. However, despite the hardships of the New World, the tribes would rather destroy each other than learn to coexist.
To add even more complexity to the mix, these six Biomutant Tribes are fractured into good and evil, light and dark aura. One side is fighting to protect the Tree of Life and for the preservation of the New World, while the other is hell-bent on plunging the world into darkness.
Players must choose whose side to be on, as the main quest and storyline will be affected by these choices. In addition to these tough choices, each Biomutant tribe even offers unique weapons to players. These come with their own set of attacks and combat styles.
Biomutant Tribes of the New World and the unique weapons they each offer
There are Six Biomutant Tribes in the new World. Three of them are light auras, and the other three are dark. Players can unlock a unique Tribe weapon by aligning with that particular tribe. Additionally, they can also unlock all Biomutant Tribes' unique weapons by defeating or uniting with each of the other tribes.
Light Aura Tribes
Myrirad (Maximum Light)
The Myriad Tribe acts on an understanding of the greater good and a code of honor. They want to unite the tribes, defeat the Worldeaters and save the Tree of Life. Their unique tribe weapon is the Boomerang.
Ankati (Light)
The Ankati Tribe believes that solidarity is what is needed to keep the world in balance. They want to unite the Tribes, defeat the Worldeaters and save the Tree of Life. Their unique weapon is the Bow.
Netra (Somewhat Light)
The Netra Tribe values liberty and strives to protect freedom. They want to separate the tribes, defeat the Worldeaters and save the Tree of Life. Their unique weapon is the Grappling Hook.
Dark Aura Tribes
Lotus (Maximum Dark)
The Lotus Tribe seeks to build a perfect order, regardless of how many are hurt in the process. They want to subdue the tribes and let the Worldeaters destroy the Tree of Life. Their unique weapon is the Shuriken.
Jagni (Dark)
The Jagni Tribe wants to become omnipresent and, most importantly, feared. They want to vanquish the tribes and let the Worldeaters destroy the Tree of Life. Their unique weapon is the Staff.
Pichu (Somewhat Dark)
The Pichu Tribe supports natural evolution and the dogma that only the strong survive. They want to vanquish the tribes and let the Worldeaters destroy the Tree of Life. Their unique weapon is the Staff. Their unique weapon is the Nanchuk.
Watch this video to better understand the Biomutant Tribes:
