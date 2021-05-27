Biomutant Automaton Function: How to unlock every Automation Function

Players will fall in love with their Biomutant Automaton Functions once they realize their true potential. Much like many other aspects of the game, there are no tutorials or how-to guides in-game to teach them how to do what.

Most secret gear and early game upgrades need to be discovered by players on their own as they explore the New World. One of the best-kept early game secrets is the Biomutant Automaton Functions.

The little green grasshopper automaton on the character's shoulder has more uses than just being a nifty flashlight. It has multiple purposes and can be used in a variety of ways once all the Biomutant Automaton Functions have been unlocked.

However, as mentioned before, the game doesn't tell players how to do it. But this short guide will help players and those who want the upgrades done fast uncover the secrets of unlocking all Biomutant Automaton Functions.

How to unlock every Biomutant Automaton function

There are a total of five features or functions that the grasshopper automaton comes with:

Flashlight - Helps players see in the dark

Health Injector - Automaton can heal players

Glider - Allows players to glide after jumping

Turret - Turret that aids players during combat

Boost - Increases damage output

Right from the start of the game, only the Flashlight is active and helps players see in the dark. To unlock all of the Biomutant Automaton functions, players will have to complete mini-quests from a particular NPC found in random locations on the map.

Players must complete "The Mirage" side quest four times (Image via YouTube, Trophygamers)

Players must complete "The Mirage" side quest a total of four times to unlock all the Biomutant Automaton functions. During each quest stage, they will have to face off against Mooma's disciples individually and finally all three of them at once. The four stages are:

Flashbacked - Fight bow-wielding disciple

A Recall - Fight boomerang wielding disciple

Reliving the moment - Fight staff-wielding disciple

Leaving the past behind - Fight all three together

The first and second encounters will be the easiest. Staying close to the target and attacking should guarantee a win. The third and fourth encounters are nearly unwinnable for most players, given the difficulty.

However, the good news is that players need not defeat the disciples to unlock new Biomutant Automaton functions. Simply participating in the quests will do.

