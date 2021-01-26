BK57 Assault Rifle in COD Mobile: All you need to know

COD Mobile is one of the most popular battle royal games on the mobile platform right now.

COD Mobile is a battle royale game that sees players try to survive by eliminating enemies. They must possess surviving skills, along with gun skills, to claim victory. The game offers a multiplayer mode as well.

To win a match, gamers need to know about their weapons. There are different types of firearms in COD Mobile, like Primary, Secondary, Lethal, Tactical, and Perks.

Assault Rifles are one of the Primary weapons. They are one of the most used categories due to balanced stats. These guns are used across various ranges and modes. The BK57 is one of the best AR guns in-game.

Everything about BK57 Assault Rifle in COD Mobile

BK57 is one of the well-balanced guns, and here are its main stats:

Damage:

The BK57 deals 42 base damage, and in close combat, is mighty impressive.

Range:

This gun is excellent for close and medium distances, thanks to a range of 50.

The BK57's stats

Rate of Fire:

The fire rate is critical in an encounter, and the BK57 has a decent fire rate of 66.

Accuracy:

This firearm has an accuracy of 67.

Mobility:

The mobility of this gun is 60.

Recoil:

The BK57 has decent control and stability. Players can use it for mid-range spray transfers onto enemy players. However, it is not suitable for long-range sprays.

Best attachment for the BK57

Players can use these attachments while using this gun.

Optic:

The Classic Red Dot Sight is best for the BK57. It will help players aim more specifically at enemies.

Laser:

Gamers can attach the OWC Laser as a Tactical attachment.

Stock:

The YKM Combat Stock will help players as it reduces recoil and makes steady aiming easier.

Rear grip:

The Stippled Grip Tape is a good choice in this. It can help control the recoil of the gun.

This setup will help players increase fire rate and mobility while reducing accuracy and controls.

COD Mobile players can also watch this video to know how good the gun is:

