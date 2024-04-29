Black Clover M Season 7 update: Release date, new characters, and more

Vic Game Studio recently announced Black Clover M Season 7 update launch on the official X page of Black Clover Mobile. Since the characters Mereoleona, Julius (rerun), Ceremony Yami, and Luck from season 6 were massive hits, the majority of the community is excited to see the shift in the game's meta in the upcoming days. Therefore, players have been eagerly waiting for the Black Clover Mobile Season 7 update trailer.

This article will talk about all the new characters launching in your favorite anime/manga-inspired action RPG title.

Black Clover M Season 7 update release date

As the sixth season is close to its conclusion, the Black Clover Mobile developers released the official trailer of Black Clover M Season 7 update, confirming the release date of the upcoming season. Per their official X post, the next season in global server will arrive on April 30, 2024 following server maintenance.

Black Clover M Season 7 update: New heroes, events, and more

The Black Clover Mobile Season 7 update sends the title into a party mood as mentioned in some previous tweets from the title's official X page. Developer Vic Game Studio invites the community to a super-fun new season filled with engaging events, boss battles, and two new champions.

Party Mimosa the Green Healer arrives soon in Black Clover Mobile Season 7 update (Image via Vic Game Studio)

The Black Clover M Season 7 update will welcome Party Mimosa and Party William in the title. Party Mimosa arrived in the ninth season of JP/KR server along with Party William, and the Green Healer was an instant hit.

Party William, the Blue Defender is also arriving in Black Clover Mobile Season 7 update (Image via Vic Game Studio)

On the other hand, Party William, the Blue Defender of the Golden Dawn Squad is also an amazing character. However, many might be skeptical about his viability due to Blue characters currently not being in the meta.

The season 7 Rate-Up Summon and season 7 Skill Page Rate-Up Summon will also arrive on April 30, 2024, after the maintenance.

Black Clover M New Season brings plenty of events (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Apart from that, the Random Arena event begins on April 30, 2024, after maintenance, and Event Arena begins on May 13, 2024. The Squad Boss Battles and Squad Arena events begin on May 3, 2024, and May 27, 2024, respectively.

Vic Game Studio also promised the usual 7-Day Login Event, along with Charge and World Boss events, Raid Battles, and Roulette/Dice/ Broom race events arriving in the Black Clover M Season 7 update.

