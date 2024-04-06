The best Black Clover M Ceremony Yami build has to be an attack-focused build since the unit is a Green Attacker from the Black Bulls Squad. While many players feel the recent champions (Ceremony Yami and Luck) Vic Game Studio launched in Black Clover Mobile Season 6 are not worth pulling for, Ceremony Yami can be a great pick.

Since Ceremony Yami's Unique Passive allows him to deal 30% increased damage while attacking a defender, this unit can be a great pick when facing teams that include Black Asta, one of the top-tier Red Defenders in the game.

Due to this reason, many players are looking for the best Black Clover M Ceremony Yami build.

Best Black Clover M Ceremony Yami build: Skill analysis

Before trying to figure out the best Ceremony Yami build in Black Clover Mobile, you need to get accustomed to the different skills of the champion. This will help you to create a build that complements the strong points of the unit.

Yami's first skill is incredible for PvP (Image via Garena)

Ceremony Yami's first skill helps you get an Increased SPD buff for one turn when his designated skill page is active. However, irrespective of whether you have it, The first skill deals up to 80% ATK and MATK damage at Lv. 5 (110% when attacking a Defender due to Unique Passive), and allows you to get Extra Damage up to four turns.

Yami's second skill is not very impressive. However, it also inflicts Continuous Bleed on the enemy for two turns and inflicts Stun ailment when the enemy is suffering from continuous Bleed damage. It also removes Counterattack from the enemy before attacking.

Ceremony Yami's ultimate skill (Image via Garena)

Lastly, his special skill inflicts up to 112% ATK and MATK damage when at Lv. 5 (142% when attacking a Defender due to Unique Passive). Therefore, this can become a nightmare for the opposition's Black Asta. Furthermore, it grants 100% ATK as a Barrier for two turns, removing Continuous Damage from self.

The special skill also grants a DEF PEN Lv. 5 Buff, 300% Increased DMG Dealt Buff before attacking when his first skill is at Lv. 5.

At LR+2, Ceremony Yami grants a Barrier equal to 100% Attack for one turn, given his SP is equal to eight. At LR+5 it also applies 30% DMG Reduction. While LR+2 increases his survivability, LR+5 can make him almost invincible in the fights.

This is a brief skill analysis of Ceremony Yami to help you understand which skills you should prioritize upgrading when trying to figure out the best Black Clover M Ceremony Yami build. You can check out the in-depth skill analysis of Ceremony Yami here.

We suggest you upgrade the first skill initially, and then move to the special skill and upgrade the second skill after upgrading the other skills.

Best Ceremony Asta build in Black Clover Mobile: Skill pages

Ceremony Asta already has a skill page in Black Clover Mobile. The One's Entertainment SSR Skill Page is among the best Skill Pages you can choose for the best Black Clover M Ceremony Yami build since it enhances the unit's first and ultimate skills.

The Pride of the Wizard SSR Skill Page can be perfect for the best Black Clover M Ceremony Yami build (Image via Prydwen.GG)

That said, you can also use the Pride of the Wizard King SSR skill page of Julius in Black Clover Mobile which gives you a 10%/25% Increased All ATK buff. Breath of Darkness can be another good option for the best Ceremony Yami build in Black Clover Mobile that can grant you a 10/20% Increased All ATK buff.

Best Black Clover M Ceremony Yami build: Gear Set

Best Gear Set for the best Black Clover M Ceremony Yami (Image via YouTube/ DRC3)

You need to get an ATK set, a half mobility set, and a half penetration set for a perfect Gear Set for the best Black Clover M Ceremony Yami build.

Try to grab the gold sets as those will give you better stats. Since Ceremony Yami is a Green Attacker, the ATK and SPD sets are going to be of great help. However, since the unit has DEF penetrating abilities, and can be a super competitor of top-tier meta Defenders on the Black Clover M tier list like Black Asta, adding as many penetration sets as possible will make him powerful.

For sub-stats, you need to put as much ATK as possible along with Crit Rate and Crit DMG sub-stats for the best Black Clover M Ceremony Yami build.

Best Black Clover M Ceremony Yami build: Talents

Best Talent Tree composition for the best Black Clover M Ceremony Yami build (Image via YouTube/ DRC3)

Talents are another crucial aspect of the best Ceremony Yami builds in Black Clover Mobile.

Use Increased ATK and Sharp Mind for the Attacking Talents as they can give you 7% extra ATK and 5% extra DMG Dealt respectively. You can also use Increased DEF and Endurance for the Defense Talents as they can provide you with 20% extra DEF, 4% extra DEF, and 2% extra Crit RES at the beginning of the wave.

Finally, use Increased ATK and PEN for enhanced attack percentage and penetration. Also, use Mage's Blessing for the second skill's cooldown reduction.

Best Ceremony Yami build in Black Clover Mobile: Team composition

Best Mono Green Team for the best Black Clover M Ceremony Yami build (Image via YouTube/DRC3)

Since every build guide exists to place the unit in a team that complements it, preparing the best team composition is crucial for the optimal Ceremony Yami build in Black Clover Mobile.

A Mono Green team composition can be a decent option for Ceremony Yami where Charlotte will be the Supporter, and Langres, Yami, and Fana are going to be the main damage dealers. Since Charlotte and Yami have Barriers, and Fana and Langres have Immortality, this team can work wonders in PvP gameplay.

You can use SSR Swimsuit Vanessa, or Jack the Ripper instead of Langres in this team for a perfect Mono Green Attack-oriented team.

That said, while Green Attacker Ceremony Yami does not fit into other teams very well, a hybrid team of Charlotte, Ceremony Yami, Black Asta, and Queen of Witches with a perfect build can also work wonders in the game.

