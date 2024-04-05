Black Clover M leaks: New upcoming characters Julius and Mereoleona details

Recently discovered Black Clover M leaks suggest Vic Game Studio's plans for a Julius rerun and Mereoleona launch in Black Clover Mobile Season 6. According to a reliable leaker (Discord/VanillaSkyy Basement), the player base would soon be getting a rerun for one of the best attackers in the game, and the highly anticipated Mereoleona Fuegoleone along with that.

This article dives deep to explore the truth behind these leaks and learn more about these upcoming champions.

Note: This article is based on rumors and leaks, not official announcements. Please take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Black Clover M leaks suggests new hero launches in Black Clover Mobile Season 6

Black Clover Mobile community awaits new hero launches this season (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Per the recent Black Clover M leaks, Black Clover Mobile Season 6 has planned plenty of surprises for the global audience, including Ceremony Luck and Yami banners. Thus, since the majority does not have unlimited pulls, the community must choose wisely between these heroes.

While you check our analysis on whether to pull Ceremony Luck or Yami, here are more details on the other two units rumored to arrive in the game this season.

Julius in Black Clover Mobile

A Julius rerun may happen in Black CLover M Season 6 (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Since Julius first arrived on December 25, 2024, the Blue Attacker has been one of the hardest to face in the title. The highly regarded Wizard King has some impressive skills that boost your chances of winning and according to Black Clover M leaks, he might get a rerun in Season 6. Here is a complete skill analysis of Julius in Black Clover Mobile:

Skill 1: Accelerating Bullet

This skill can deal up to 115% ATK and MATK at Lv. 5.

With this skill, Julius inflicts 5% Decreased Stamina to the enemies.

He also deals 5% Increased Stamina on allies when the skill becomes a Critical Hit.

Skill 2: Distorted Time

Julius can deal up to 95% ATK and MATK damage to enemy using his second skill at Lv. 5

This skill has 50% chance of inflicting Time Stop on enemies for two turns.

It Grants Increased SPD Lv. 3 buff for one turn.

With the designated skill page in use this skill also reduced targetted enemy's stamina to 0.

It also has a 60% chances of applying 10% Decreased Stamina to enemy champions other than the targetted one when his designated skill page is in use.

Special Skill: Chrono Statis

Julius deals 175% ATK and MATK damage to enemies with his special skill at Lv. 5.

This skill stuns the enemy for one turn.

It applies 20% Decreased Stamina to the enemy that can increase up to 30% when the skill is at Lv. 4.

Julius can also get an extra turn if his special attack kills the enemy.

Unique Passive

Julius' unique passive allows him to gain 3% Increased Damage and one stack of Time Accumulation every turn for every 15 Speed.

Passives

With his LR+2 Dupe Julius can re-incarate with 45% HP using Temporal Reversal for one time in battle if he is defeated upon receiving damage the first time. However, with his LR+5 Dupe, Julius reincarnates with 100% HP in such a scenario.

Mereoleona in Black Clover Mobile

According to Black CLover M leaks, the Fuegoleon sister may arrive in the global server this season (Image via Vic Game Studio)

This is among the most adored champions, and players worldwide have been waiting patiently for long. Now that some reliable Black Clover M leaks suggests she might arrive in this season, here is a complete skill analysis of Mereoleona:

Skill 1: Calidos Iron Fist

Mereoleona's first skill can deal up to 100% ATK and MATK damage at Lv. 5.

It can also inflict Taunt for two turns on enemy suffering from Continuous Damage.

Skill 2: Calidos Brachium, Barrage

Once upgraded to Lv. 5, Mereoleona's second skill can deal 80% ATK and MATK damage.

She also attacks Inflicting Barrier Removal on a designated enemy with this skill.

When designated skill page in use, second skill applies Mana Skin to all allies for two turns. However, it does not applies if Mana Skin is already applied on enemies.

Special skill: Calidos Brachium

At Lv. 5, Mereoleona's special skill deals 180% ATK and MATK damage.

It grants an Extra Turn to Mereoleona upon killing an enemy.

With her special skill Mereoleona attacks after granting a 65% Increased Damage Dealt for every instance of continuous Burn damage an enemy is taking.

Attacks after inflicting Barrier Removal on enemies.

Unique Passive

Mereoleona's Unique Passive grants her Mana Skin upon having 8 SPs.

Passives

With the LR+2 Dupe Mereoleona inflicts Taunt on enemy hero with highest All ATK for one turn at the beginning of the wave.

With LR+5 she inflicts Burn on all enemies upon taking damage as well.

When can we expect the arrival of Julius and Mereoleona per the Black Clover M leaks

Black Clover M leaks suggests Julius and Mereoleona's arrival in Black CLover Mobile Season 6 (Image via Discord/VanillaSkyy Basement)

Per Black Clover M leaks from Proponido on Discord/VanillaSkyy Basement, Julius rerun may arrive in Black LCover Mobile Season 6 on April 9, 2024, and Mereoleona's banner and skill page may arrive on April 18, 2024.

