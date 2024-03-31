Black Clover Mobile Season 6 update: New characters, events, and more

Vic Game Studio released the Black Clover Mobile Season 6 trailer via an official X post on March 30, 2024, which has made the global audience extremely excited. While it does not talk about a confirmed release date for the new season yet, it has promised new units, some of the latest events, and more, which has increased the excitement level among the players.

This article will talk about the trailer, and all the events promised in it to help you stay a few steps ahead of the community ahead of Black Clover Mobile Season 6's release.

Black Clover Mobile Season 6 brings plenty of new characters and events

While many in the community were busy about the new season in JP/KR server, which promised a new Yuno variant (Spirit Dive Yuno), the developer has sent a surprise gift for global players.

New season will bring Ceremony Yami (left) and Ceremony Luck (right) (Image via Vic Game Studio)

The official Black Clover Mobile Season 6 trailer confirmed the arrival of Ceremony Yami, and Ceremony Luck in the game. However, since the developer usually releases two more units in the middle of the previous season, the community is more excited about the appearance of Black Asta, Queen of Witches, and some other characters in the trailer.

Official trailer sparks rumors about new character launches other than the announced ones (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Many may have thought that a perfect Queen of Witches build meant they wouldn't have to worry about their team soon. However, the possibility of two surprise units arriving in Season 6 of Black Clover Mobile will increase the folds on their foreheads.

These are the new time-limited events to arrive in this new season of Black Clover M (Image via Vic Game Studio)

The trailer also promised the arrival of some new events, such as Spring Gifting, Spire of Honor, and Raid: Plaitchidna. While the Spring Gifting event looks similar to the Lunchbox event of the previous season, Spire of Honor is probably an in-game-friendly 4v4 battle, and Raid: Plaitchidna is a new boss battle.

Possible Black Clover Mobile Season 6 release date

The new season's trailer does not confirm a release date for the new season. However, a reliable Black Clover Mobile leaker (@bclovermobileEN) recently announced April 2, 2024, to be the possible release date for the new season.

Since Black Clover Mobile Season 5 ends around that time, the majority of the community expects this date to be the possible release date of Black Clover Mobile Season 6. However, you should wait for official confirmation from the devs.

