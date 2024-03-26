Black Clover Mobile Season 11 update: Release date, countdown, maintenance, and more

The Black Clover Mobile Season 11 update maintenance is set to start. The new season has promised the launch of a new champion, story rewards, and much more. Per a recent post from a renowned leaker (@bclovermobileEN), the title will also introduce a new chapter called Gear Sets for the JP/KR server. Since the maintenance is scheduled to begin on March 28, 2024, there is a lot to grab and very little time left before the update goes live.

Follow this article to check out everything you need to know about the Black Clover Mobile Season 11 update on the JP/KR server.

Black Clover Mobile Season 11 update: Scheduled maintenance break and countdown

Per the recent leak, the maintenance break for the Black Clover Mobile Season 11 update on JP/KR server will begin on March 28, 2024, at 1 am GMT (JST/KST +9hrs), and will continue until March 28, 2024, at 4 pm GMT (JST/KST +9hrs).

Keep track of the upcoming update via the countdown mentioned above. It will end on March 28, 2024, as soon as the scheduled maintenance break is over.

Black Clover Mobile Season 11 update: New editions and more

The new season in the JP/KR server will introduce a new character (Image via Vic Game Studio)

The update brings a new Spirit Dive Yuno character, Gear Sets, and more. Here are all the inclusions (leaked) in the Black Clover Mobile Season 11 update:

New limited-time gaccha of Spirit Dive Yuno in Black Clover Mobile.

New Chapter 12 update.

New story rewards to be included as the World rewards via patrol stages were removed.

New events

The new Black Clover Mobile Season 11 update events (Image via Vic Game Studio)

The Black Clover Mobile Season 11 update is set to bring some popular events back to the JP/KR server. These include:

New Login events

Lunch Box making event

April Fool's Quiz event

Spring Login

Brrom Race event

Gamemode reruns

After their success in Black Clover Mobile Season 5 (global server), some game modes will get reruns in the upcoming Black Clover Mobile Season 11 update. The game mode reruns, as described in the leak, are:

World Boss

Guild Boss

LTD Hall of Illusions

Guild Arena

The game will also introduce three new Gear Sets, one for each color gear dungeon.

Other inclusions

A new talent system will be introduced (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Players can now select 2/6 Sub Talents per their requirements with the legendary talent imprint stones. The latest update of Black Clover Mobile (JP/KR server) will get Shiny Talent Engraving Stones. It will also bring more stats, and you can get substats randomly on them. It takes three regular steps to craft a Shiny Talent Engraving Stone.

The new update will also bring (QoL):

5 Arena Preset Teams

You can have 10 team presets

12-20 Gear Pins

Summon History

As the leaked post states, there is a lot more in the new season of Black Clover Mobile JP/KR server. Follow us for more Black Clover Mobile-related updates and guides.

