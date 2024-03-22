Spirit Dive Yuno in Black Clover Mobile Kit leaks: Champion type, skills, and more

A reliable leaker (@bclovermobileEN) recently unveiled some information about the new Spirit Dive Yuno in Black Clover Mobile Kit, which has intensifed the community's excitement about the title's fifth global season. Previously, variants of this unit, like <Swimsut> Yuno and Yuno <Golden Dawn>, had become very popular.

While we do not have much official information about the latest Yuno variant, this article will cover everything we know so far about Spirit Dive Yuno in Black Clover Mobile.

Black Clover Mobile Spirit Dive Yuno: Attacker type and Passives

The latest Spirit Dive Yuno, a Green Attacker, is expected to be among the fastest DPS atatckers in the game. If the rumors are true, it is going to be hard for the community to save pulls for when Mereoleona finally arrives in the title.

The new champion will also have some intense, unique Passives to help you in fights. Its LR Passive will provide increased damage at the start of every turn. So, if you want to experiment with some other combinations, Spirit Dive Yuno can be a great choice instead of the mono Red team for the Queen of Witches build,

Spirit Dive Yuno in Black Clover Mobile will likely have an amazing LR+2 Passive that makes him invulnerable for one turn after getting the [Spirit Dive] buff.

While the exact use of LR+5 Passive has not been revealed yet, the leak suggests that it will help to increase the unit's SP at the beginning of every turn. So, upgrading his Passives to at least LR+2 might be crucial for Spirit Dive Yuno in Black Clover Mobile.

Spirit Dive Yuno in Black Clover Mobile: Skill analysis based on the leaks

@bclovermobileEN's recent X post mentioned the following leaked skills of Spirit Dive Yuno in Black Clover Mobile:

Skill 1

As per the post, Spirit Dive Yuno will probably have a single target skill that reduces mobility. It could also increase SPD, especially when the champion has the Spirit Buff active.

Skill 2

As per the leaks, the second skill would probably an AOE skill. This means you can probably hit multiple enemies with this skill. It will likely reduce enemy mobility and apply Barrier Lock when designated skill page is unlocked. This skill will probably apply Silence on a designated enemy when Spirit Dive buff is active.

Special skill

Spirit Dive Yuno in Black Clover Mobile is highly overpowered per the leaks. The Spirit Dive buff on the unit may be able to enhance both the first and the second skill of the champion. It will also be helpful when you have unlocked the LR +2 Passive. The special skill might also apply Absolute Silence to enemies and will probably help in increasing your SPD.

While most of the above information is based on leaks (as can be seen in the aforementioned tweet), one can expect Spirit Dive Yuno in Black Clover Mobile to be a formidable opponent.

