Ceremony Yami and Luck: Best characters to pull in Black Clover M Season 6

Black Clover M Season 6 has launched new units on the global server: Ceremony Yami and Luck. While both these Green and Blue Attacker (respectively) units are prepared to get into the PvP/PvE teams and help increase players' chances of winning, many in the community are skeptical about pulling these units.

Since rumors of Mereoleona finally arriving on the global server began to float, this article tries to determine whether you should pull for Ceremony Yami or Luck in Black Clover M Season 6.

Ceremony Yami vs Luck: Who should you get in Black Clover M Season 6?

Expand Tweet

Vic Game Studio has recently posted the Character Glossary for both Ceremony Yami and Ceremony Luck on the title's official X page. The following sections will do an in-depth skill analysis of their skills, Dupes, and other gameplay aspects to decide whether you need them in your team before jumping to a conclusion.

Ceremony Yami in Black Clover M Season 6

Ceremony Yami is a Greeen Attacker in Black Clover Mobile (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Cermony Yami is a Green Attacker, and one of the best from the Black Bulls Squad. The unit mostly revolves around his skill 1 (Continuous Slash) that provides 60% ATK and Magic ATK (MATK). This can go up to 80% ATK and MATK stats once the skill is upgraded to Level 5.

This skill also deals 50% ATK and MATK as Extra Damage taking the ultimate damage output of the skill to 130% at Level 5. Upon using the skill, the number of instances of Extra Damage also increases to four times.

With Ceremony Yami's designated skill page, his first skill provides an Increased SPD Level 1 buff for one turn, which is amazing considering players are going to spam his first skill the most.

This unit also has an amazing second skill—Swift Strike. It also has 60% ATK and MATK that can be increased to 88% ATK and MATK stats at Level 5. Yami, using his skill II, attacks after removing the Counterattack from the enemy.

Ceremony Yami's second skill (Swift Strike) also implies Stun status for one turn on an enemy suffering from Bleed damage, and inflicts Bleed on enemies that are not taking Bleed damage. While these are amazing aspects, most people will ignore this second skill since Counterattack is not very prominent in this meta.

Lastly, Ceremony Yami's special skill (Dimension Slash) is an amazing skill that provides up to 112% ATK and MATK damage when at Level 5. It grants 100% ATK as a Barrier for two turns. This skill removes all instances of Continuous Damage from self and attacks after granting DEF PEN Level 5 when the Extra Damage from skill 1 is at maximum level.

When the instances of Extra Damage of the first skill are at maximum, Ceremony Yami's special skill attacks after granting a 300% Increased DMG Dealt and resets the instances of Extra Damage.

However, the problem with this special skill is that while majority of Yami builds are based on Magic ATK, you must get an ATK focused build for Ceremony Yami for his ultimate skill to work.

His unique provides 30% Increased DMG Dealt when attacking a Defender. This could have been a great passive, especially when facing teams with Black Asta in it. However, with Black Asta being among the top-tier champions of the meta, this may not affect the enemy team a lot.

When on LR+2 Dupes, Ceremony Yami grants a himself Barrier equal to 100% ATK for one turn only if his SP is at 8. Furthermore, when SP is at 8, LR+5 Dupes grants himself a Barrier equal to 100% ATK and applies 30% Damage Reduction to self.

Ceremony Luck in Black Clover M Season 6

Should you pull the Blue Attqacker in Ceremony Luck in Black Clover M Season 6? (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Ceremony Luck is a Blue Attacker from the Black Bulls Squad. This Technique-type Attacker inflicts Electrocute on an enemy, dealing continuous damage for two turns with his first skill (Lightning Edge). This skill also helps remove the enemy's Barrier. However, since he's a Blue Attacker, he won't be able to do enough damage after Barrier removal.

Ceremony Luck's second skill (Spark) in Black Clover M Season 6 grants Counterattack for one turn to all allies, and increases that to one turn for allies that already have Counterattack. Furthermore, when the designated skill page is in use, Luck's second skill inflicts Electrocute on an enemy, dealing continuous damage for two turns.

However, since Mereoleona arrived on the JP/KR server following Ceremony Yami and Ceremony Luck's launch there, it is expected that she will soon arrive on the global server (possibly in this season). In that case, if she attacks Ceremony Luck, and then Luck counters, he's only going to increase the Burn damage Mereoleona puts on him. So, the second skill will not be worth it once she arrives.

With the special skill (Lightning Stomp), Ceremony Luck will use the momentum gained from sliding damage and inflict Electrocute on an enemy, dealing continuous damage for two turns.

It also deals 40% ATK and MATK as Extra Damage based on the instances of Counterattack present on the allies. It also grants an Increased SPD Level 1 buff for one turn.

Ceremony Luck's unique helps him attack after granting 10% [Increased DMG dealt]. His Passive with LR+2 Dupes grants 70% Reduced DMG taken buff when Counterattack is applied to self, and LR+5 Dupes increases his Special Points by 8 along with 70% reduced DMG taken buff when Counterattack is applied to self.

Should you pull for Ceremony Yami and Ceremony Luck in Black Clover M Season 6

Expand Tweet

After the complete skill analysis of both the champions, it is safe to conclude that while both of them can be a great choice for PvE, these are not great units for PvP gameplay in Black Clover M Season 6. Besides, when Mereoleona arrives, both of these characters will probably fall out of the meta.

Therefore, we advise that you don't waste your pulls on Ceremony Yami and Ceremony Luck in Black Clover M Season 6. Instead, you can save them to pull for Mereoleona. Follow our article and get a chance to get some free summon tickets from the Save Sekke event in Black Clover Mobile.

Follow for more Black Clover M-related articles

Queen of Witches build in Black Clover M Season 6 || Spirit Dive Yuno in Black Clover M JP/KR server