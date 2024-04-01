Black Clover Mobile Save Sekke event: How to get summon tickets and other rewards

Developer Vic Game Studios announced a new event called Black Clover Mobile Save Sekke event on its official X handle on April 1, 2024. The developer has announced 30 summon tickets and other rewards for completing different missions. That said, the community, despite throwing brickbats at a similar event called the 100-day celebration event, has welcomed the new one with open arms.

This article explores all the rewards of the Black Clover Mobile Save Sekke event and how to get them.

How to get 30 summon tickets for free in Black Clover Mobile Save Sekke event

Unlike the Tropical retreat event that gave players a chance to win Swimsuit Vanessa for free in Black Clover M, the Black Clover Mobile Save Sekke event is not an in-game event. Instead, you need to interact with their official social media posts.

As per the official post on its X handle, you need to complete three missions to get 23 summon tickets and 20 tokens (Black Lobster) for the Lunch Box event. Since Black Clover Mobile Season 6 is arriving with new units in Ceremony Yami and Ceremony Luck, the summon tickets will be largely beneficial.

Here are all the missions you need to complete to get these rewards.

Mission 1: For the first mission, you need to like the official X post (mentioned above). If 40,100+ magic knights (players) worldwide like the post, three summon tickets will be gifted to players on all servers.

For the first mission, you need to like the official X post (mentioned above). If 40,100+ magic knights (players) worldwide like the post, three summon tickets will be gifted to players on all servers. Mission 2: If 401+ magic knights globally change their profile photos to Sekke, players from all servers will get 20 Black Lobster tokens, and those who change their profile picture stand a chance to win 10 summon tickets.

If 401+ magic knights globally change their profile photos to Sekke, players from all servers will get 20 Black Lobster tokens, and those who change their profile picture stand a chance to win 10 summon tickets. Mission 3: Players who comment on the post with their summon results will also get a chance to win 10 more summon tickets from the event.

While the official post does not mention this, do not forget to mention your server and ID while posting your summon results in the comments section. This might increase your chances of getting the summon tickets.

You can also check out the banner for more details regarding the Black Clover Mobile Save Sekke event.

