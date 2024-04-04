Black Clover M Season 6: Yami skill analysis and complete guide

Vic Game Studio has released Black Clover M Season 6 on the global version of the game, and the community has been elated. The new season has brought two new champions: Ceremony Yami and Ceremony Luck. The title's official X page recently started releasing character glossaries so players have been looking into all the information available and are deciding whether to pull for these units.

Here is a complete skill analysis of Yami in Black Clover M Season 6 to help you make an informed decision.

Skill analysis of Yami in Black Clover M Season 6

Ceremony Yami arrived in Black Clover M on April 2, 2024. The Green Attacker from the Black Bulls squad looks incredibly promising. Here is the complete skill analysis of Ceremony Yami in Black Clover M Season 6.

Skill 1: Continuous Slash

Ceremony Yami's first skill (Image via X/Black Clover Mobile)

Yami's first skill, Continuous Slash, helps him deal with 60% ATK and MATK. However, it can go up to 80% at Lv. 5.

Ceremony Yami's first skill deals 50% ATK and MATK Extra Damage.

Upon using his first skill, the number of this Extra Damage increases up to four times (Max.)

However, if you use the designated skill page of Ceremony Yami, it will grant an Increased SPD buff for one turn.

Skill 2: Swift Strike

Ceremony Yami's second skill (Image via X/Black Clover Mobile)

The second skill, Swift Strike, deals damage to all enemies. It inflicts up to 88% ATK and MATK damage at Lv. 5

Attacks after removing Counterattack from an enemy.

If an enemy is taking continuous Bleed damage, Ceremony Yami inflicts a Stun status ailment on them for one turn.

The second skill also inflicts continuous Bleed damage on them for two turns if the enemy is on continuous Bleed damage.

Special skill: Dimension Slash

Ceremony Yami's ultimate skill in Black Clover M Season 6 (Image X/Black Clover Mobile)

Ceremony Yami's ultimate, Dimension Slash, unleashes a powerful strike slashing dimensions. You can deal up to 112% ATK and MATK damage at Lv. 5.

Ceremony Yami's ultimate grants 1100% of ATK as a Barrier for two turns to self.

It removes all instances of Continuous Damage from self.

When the instances of extra damage of "Skill I" are at max, attacks after granting a DEF PEN Lv. 5 buff.

When the instances of extra damage of "Skill I" are at max, attacks after granting a 300% Increased DMG Dealt buff.

When the instances of extra damage of "Skill I" are at max, the instances of extra damage are reset.

Unique Passive

Ceremony Yami's Unique Passive deals 30% Increased DMG Dealt when attacking a defender. This can be helpful when facing Black Asta.

Passive

With his LR+2 Ceremony Yami will grant a Barrier equal to 100% ATK for one turn when SP is equal to eight. However, when using LR+5, it applies 30% Damage Reduction to self when SP is equal to eight, along with the benefits of LR+2.

