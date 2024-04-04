Black Clover M Season 6: Yami skill analysis and complete guide

Vic Game Studio has released Black Clover M Season 6 on the global version of the game, and the community has been elated. The new season has brought two new champions: Ceremony Yami and Ceremony Luck. The title's official X page recently started releasing character glossaries so players have been looking into all the information available and are deciding whether to pull for these units.
Here is a complete skill analysis of Yami in Black Clover M Season 6 to help you make an informed decision.
Skill analysis of Yami in Black Clover M Season 6
Ceremony Yami arrived in Black Clover M on April 2, 2024. The Green Attacker from the Black Bulls squad looks incredibly promising. Here is the complete skill analysis of Ceremony Yami in Black Clover M Season 6.
Skill 1: Continuous Slash
Yami's first skill, Continuous Slash, helps him deal with 60% ATK and MATK. However, it can go up to 80% at Lv. 5.
- Ceremony Yami's first skill deals 50% ATK and MATK Extra Damage.
- Upon using his first skill, the number of this Extra Damage increases up to four times (Max.)
- However, if you use the designated skill page of Ceremony Yami, it will grant an Increased SPD buff for one turn.
Skill 2: Swift Strike
The second skill, Swift Strike, deals damage to all enemies. It inflicts up to 88% ATK and MATK damage at Lv. 5
- Attacks after removing Counterattack from an enemy.
- If an enemy is taking continuous Bleed damage, Ceremony Yami inflicts a Stun status ailment on them for one turn.
- The second skill also inflicts continuous Bleed damage on them for two turns if the enemy is on continuous Bleed damage.
Special skill: Dimension Slash
Ceremony Yami's ultimate, Dimension Slash, unleashes a powerful strike slashing dimensions. You can deal up to 112% ATK and MATK damage at Lv. 5.
- Ceremony Yami's ultimate grants 1100% of ATK as a Barrier for two turns to self.
- It removes all instances of Continuous Damage from self.
- When the instances of extra damage of "Skill I" are at max, attacks after granting a DEF PEN Lv. 5 buff.
- When the instances of extra damage of "Skill I" are at max, attacks after granting a 300% Increased DMG Dealt buff.
- When the instances of extra damage of "Skill I" are at max, the instances of extra damage are reset.
Unique Passive
Ceremony Yami's Unique Passive deals 30% Increased DMG Dealt when attacking a defender. This can be helpful when facing Black Asta.
Passive
With his LR+2 Ceremony Yami will grant a Barrier equal to 100% ATK for one turn when SP is equal to eight. However, when using LR+5, it applies 30% Damage Reduction to self when SP is equal to eight, along with the benefits of LR+2.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Black Clover M-related guide
Black Clover M Save Sekke event || Black Clover M Season 6 || Black Clover M Season 11 update (JP/KR)