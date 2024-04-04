Black Clover M Season 6: Yami skill analysis and complete guide

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 04, 2024 02:05 GMT
Black Clover M Season 6
Ceremony Yami skill analysis in Black Clover M (Image via X/Black Clover M)

Vic Game Studio has released Black Clover M Season 6 on the global version of the game, and the community has been elated. The new season has brought two new champions: Ceremony Yami and Ceremony Luck. The title's official X page recently started releasing character glossaries so players have been looking into all the information available and are deciding whether to pull for these units.

Here is a complete skill analysis of Yami in Black Clover M Season 6 to help you make an informed decision.

Skill analysis of Yami in Black Clover M Season 6

Ceremony Yami arrived in Black Clover M on April 2, 2024. The Green Attacker from the Black Bulls squad looks incredibly promising. Here is the complete skill analysis of Ceremony Yami in Black Clover M Season 6.

Skill 1: Continuous Slash

Ceremony Yami&#039;s first skill (Image via X/Black Clover Mobile)
Ceremony Yami's first skill (Image via X/Black Clover Mobile)

Yami's first skill, Continuous Slash, helps him deal with 60% ATK and MATK. However, it can go up to 80% at Lv. 5.

  • Ceremony Yami's first skill deals 50% ATK and MATK Extra Damage.
  • Upon using his first skill, the number of this Extra Damage increases up to four times (Max.)
  • However, if you use the designated skill page of Ceremony Yami, it will grant an Increased SPD buff for one turn.

Skill 2: Swift Strike

Ceremony Yami&#039;s second skill (Image via X/Black Clover Mobile)
Ceremony Yami's second skill (Image via X/Black Clover Mobile)

The second skill, Swift Strike, deals damage to all enemies. It inflicts up to 88% ATK and MATK damage at Lv. 5

  • Attacks after removing Counterattack from an enemy.
  • If an enemy is taking continuous Bleed damage, Ceremony Yami inflicts a Stun status ailment on them for one turn.
  • The second skill also inflicts continuous Bleed damage on them for two turns if the enemy is on continuous Bleed damage.

Special skill: Dimension Slash

Ceremony Yami&#039;s ultimate skill in Black Clover M Season 6 (Image X/Black Clover Mobile)
Ceremony Yami's ultimate skill in Black Clover M Season 6 (Image X/Black Clover Mobile)

Ceremony Yami's ultimate, Dimension Slash, unleashes a powerful strike slashing dimensions. You can deal up to 112% ATK and MATK damage at Lv. 5.

  • Ceremony Yami's ultimate grants 1100% of ATK as a Barrier for two turns to self.
  • It removes all instances of Continuous Damage from self.
  • When the instances of extra damage of "Skill I" are at max, attacks after granting a DEF PEN Lv. 5 buff.
  • When the instances of extra damage of "Skill I" are at max, attacks after granting a 300% Increased DMG Dealt buff.
  • When the instances of extra damage of "Skill I" are at max, the instances of extra damage are reset.

Unique Passive

Ceremony Yami's Unique Passive deals 30% Increased DMG Dealt when attacking a defender. This can be helpful when facing Black Asta.

Passive

With his LR+2 Ceremony Yami will grant a Barrier equal to 100% ATK for one turn when SP is equal to eight. However, when using LR+5, it applies 30% Damage Reduction to self when SP is equal to eight, along with the benefits of LR+2.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Black Clover M-related guide

Black Clover M Save Sekke event || Black Clover M Season 6 || Black Clover M Season 11 update (JP/KR)