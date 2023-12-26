Black Clover Mobile Season 8 update: Custom Summon Pickup, Hall of Illusions, and more

Black Clover Mobile Season 8 update is set to arrive on December 27, 2023, after a three-hour maintenance break from 8 PM EST to 11 PM EST. This upcoming update promises to immerse players in a world of new features, introducing the gear developing system or the time-limited Hall of Illusions.

The developer of Black Clover Mobile has also announced that each player will get 170 Crystals as a reward for their patience during the scheduled maintenance. This article gives you an overview of the upcoming Season 8 update in the game.

Custom Summon Pickup, Hall of Illusions, and more in the Black Clover Mobile Season 8 update

Expand Tweet

The Season 8 update in Black Clover Mobile will go live at 11 PM EST and will introduce the following features in the game.

Custom Summon Pickup

One of the most notable features of the Season 8 update is the introduction of Custom Summon Pickup. Now, players can take control of their destiny by selecting the specific unit or skill page they desire to rate up.

This option adds a new layer of strategy and personalization, allowing players to tailor their summons to match their preferred playstyle.

Season 4 and 5 rerun banner

For players who may have missed out on Season 4 and 5 content, the rerun banner provides an opportunity to catch up on powerful units and valuable skills. This ensures that both new and veteran players can access content they may have missed, enriching their gaming experience.

Limited time Hall of Illusions

This update is set to introduce the limited-time Hall of Illusions challenge, featuring five stages that promise increased difficulty and intricate gameplay. Successful completion of these stages will reward players generously with seasonal prizes.

World Boss returns

The formidable World Boss makes its return, offering players a chance to team up and face a powerful adversary. Strategize with your fellow mages to defeat the World Boss and reap the associated rewards.

New year events, and login bonus

Celebrate the arrival of the new year with special in-game events and login rewards. Dive into the festivities and kick off the year with a bang as you collect exclusive items and bonuses.

Season Battle Pass enhancement and new packs

The Season Battle Pass receives a significant upgrade, offering a universal skill page. It provides players greater flexibility and versatility in their skill page selections, enhancing their overall gameplay experience.

The upcoming Season 8 update will also feature new packs, each offering unique and valuable items to aid your magical journey.

Gear developing system (JP)

The gear-developing system will be available for the first time on the JP server, allowing players to enhance and refine their equipment for even greater power. This addition opens up new avenues for customization and optimization, ensuring that your characters are always at their best.

System, shop, and reward improvements

The update includes various system and shop improvements to enhance the user experience. From streamlined interfaces to improved navigation, these enhancements aim to make your journey through the Black Clover Mobile world more enjoyable and user-friendly.

The general challenge rewards will also be more attractive and will aid players in their quest to become the best mage.

In conclusion, the Black Clover Mobile Season 8 update brings a wealth of exciting features and improvements, catering to both seasoned and new players.

You can check out our latest Black Clover Mobile tier list to get insights regarding the power level of each character.