Black Myth Wukong vs. Lies of P: Differences and similarities analyzed

Black Myth Wukong has achieved remarkable success since its release, selling over 10 million units within just three days, according to its developer, Game Science. This impressive debut has led many fans to closely analyze the game and draw comparisons with other titles.

One game Wukong is frequently compared to is Lies of P, an action-adventure title set in a dystopian future. While the two differ in many aspects, they also share certain similarities.

Similarities between Black Myth Wukong and Lies of P

Availability

Both games are available across PlayStation and PC (Image via Game Science)

Unlike many other games that Black Myth Wukong is compared to, Lies of P is available on all platforms that Game Science's latest RPG is.

Wukong is presently available on the PS5 and PC, with an Xbox port confirmed to be released in the future. Lies of P is available on all three platforms, as well as on the PS4 and Xbox One. A macOS port is also available for the game.

Linear approach to the story

Both games share a linear progression of the story (Image via Neowiz)

Both games have a linear approach to their storytelling, guiding players along predetermined paths to progress the narrative. Despite this limitation, they still offer opportunities for exploration within each chapter and area.

However, unlike other open-world games, players cannot explore the entirety of the map of their own free will.

Difficulty setting

Neither Black Myth Wukong nor Lies of P allows players to change the difficulty setting at any point during their playthrough. Any gameplay improvements in either game would come courtesy of players upgrading their stats and skills.

Differences between Black Myth Wukong and Lies of P

Setting

Black Myth Wukong is set in ancient China and is based on the 1600s novel Journey to the West. The game follows Sun Wukong across the vast Chinese heartland as he seeks to fight god-like creatures and deliver justice. It takes the player through lush forests, snow-capped mountains, barren desert lands, and more.

The dystopian city of Krat in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz)

Lies of P, on the other hand, is set in a futuristic dystopia called Krat, where players take on the role of Pinocchio. Once a lively and bustling city, Krat is now in ruin and overrun by demons. It is up to the player to help restore it to its former glory.

Premise

Lies of P places the player in the boots of Pinocchio, a character created by an individual named Gepetto. Pinocchio seeks to find his maker and is on a quest to return the city of Krat to normality. Having to fend off many demons and blood-hungry monsters on the way, the game seeks to tell the character’s story through a souls-like format.

The premise of both games is quite different (Image via Game Science)

Wukong tells the story of Sun Wukong, a mythical monkey figure who is keen to extract justice from those who have uprooted and disrespected him and his clan. The protagonist’s clan was massacred, and their historical home on a mountain was leveled. Using his supreme powers, he is out to avenge his clan and create a better world for his kind.

Genre

Lies of P is a souls-like game, unlike Black Myth Wukong. (Image via Neowiz)

Though Black Myth Wukong is often mistakenly considered a souls-like title, it does not fall within said category. It is more akin to an action RPG game and puts players in the shoes of Sun Wukong as he traverses ancient China’s expansive landscapes looking for revenge.

Lies of P, on the other hand, is heavily inspired by Soulsborne classics such as Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, both of which are developed by FromSoftware. This makes for a gameplay experience quite different from that of Black Myth Wukong.

