Black Ops Cold War: Tips for mastering Hijacked in Season 4

Hijacked has made its way into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as a 6v6 map in Season 4. The map has been eagerly anticipated by the fanbase and will likely be familiar to many players.

Hijacked comes from Black Ops 2, and the recreation is almost identical to the original in Black Ops Cold War.

The new map can be played in any normal mode within the rotation. However, if players want to speed up the process of finding Hijacked, there is a Hijacked 24/7 playlist for the time being.

The layout of Hijacked and tips for the Black Ops Cold War map

The first thing players will notice about Hijacked is that the map is very long and relatively narrow. There isn't a lot of room to flank other players with longer routes. However, depending on the play style, angles and routes can be manipulated to accommodate long or short-range weapons.

For the most part, Hijacked is a three-lane map with two house-like structures on either side. There is plenty of cover to utilize in the center and a lot of angles to watch out for.

The left and right side of the map are narrow and fairly basic to understand. If players are in a good position, these areas can easily be held down.

When spawning in, players should be wary of sprinting down the left or right side. On one of the far lanes, there is a broken walkway that can be used for a flank, but it has long sight lines.

The house-like structures in the center have two floors. The second floors have advantageous sight lines of the spawns and the center of the map, so players should either be wary of them or use them to their advantage.

Underneath the buildings is a tunnel system that moves through the center only. Like much of the map, the area is narrow, and both ends lead to the surface of either side of the map.

In general, Hijacked is a submachine gun and assault rifle-focused map. With the right angles held, long-range weapons can also be used.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh