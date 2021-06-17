The best MG 82 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 4

The new MG 82 light machine gun in Black Ops Cold War may soon see itself become a part of the meta.

The weapon is absolutely filthy in the right hands and with the right attachments. It is a fully-automatic LMG with the highest fire rate in its class. It also comes with decent aiming speed.

The recoil can be made manageable. The damage output is what one would expect from an LMG. It even has increased ammo capacity. This Black Ops Cold War Season 4 addition is going to make people pay attention to it.

The best loadout for the MG 82 in Black Ops Cold War Season 4

The MG 82 can be unlocked for free at Level 15 of the Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Battle Pass. After that, players are free to level it up to earn all of the attachments that make it a beastly gun.

When choosing the right attachments, it is important to think about what needs a bit of help. As an LMG, bulkiness will always be an issue, but the Gunfighter Wildcard will see any of the MG 82's issues resolved.

Attachments

Optic : Quickdot LED

: Quickdot LED Muzzle : Infantry Compensator

: Infantry Compensator Barrel : 17.1" Match Grade

: 17.1" Match Grade Body : SOF Target Designator

: SOF Target Designator Underbarrel : Bruiser Grip

: Bruiser Grip Magazine : Fast Mag

: Fast Mag Handle : Airborne Elastic Wrap

: Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: No Stock

Black Ops Cold War players can never go wrong with the simple Quickdot LED optic. It provides a 1.25x magnification. That will be followed by the Infantry Compensator to help control vertical recoil.

The 17.1" Match Grade barrel does make the MG 82 a bit slower in the sprinting move speed department, but the effective damage range is upped by 100%. The SOF Target Designator then adds a 60% boost to reveal distance.

MG 82: LMG



Onto the underbarrel. Players should pick the Bruiser Grip. It adds a 40% upgrade to melee quickness. That, coupled with the Fast Mag for a 20% reload quickness increase, will have this Black Ops Cold War LMG feeling pretty speedy.

For the handle, the Airborne Elastic Wrap is a go-to for many weapons. ADS time goes up, as well as flinch resistance, with a few hits to shooting move speed and sprinting move speed.

The last attachment is the stock attachment, which is ironically No Stock. This makes the weapon quicker in terms of sprint to fire time while taking away some hip fire accuracy.

