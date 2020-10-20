BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Free Fire is one of the top games in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform today. Since its release about three years back, it has amassed massive numbers, due to which there are numerous opportunities for players to create content related to this game.

BlackPink Gaming is one of the renowned YouTube channels where you can find content around this quick-paced battle royale title. The player behind the channel is Miss Diya.

In this article, we will take a look at her in-game details.

BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 558477413, and presently she is not in any guild.

Lifetime stats

The YouTuber has managed to earn 1774 victories in 8612 squad matches, which translates to a win ratio of 20.59%. She has amassed 19189 kills and managed a K/D ratio of 2.81.

BlackPink Gaming has participated in 9272 duo matches and has got better of her foes on 1577 occasions, which translates to a win percentage of 17.00%. She has claimed 21686 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.82.

Coming to solo matches, the YouTuber has bagged 501 Booyahs from 5306 games. With 10509 kills registered, she has a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya has played 13 squad matches, clinching six matches for a win percentage of 46.15%. She has secured 44 kills and has an impressive K/D ratio of 6.29.

Apart from this, she also has taken part in 81 duo matches and clinched 12 wins, converting to a victory rate of 14.81%. In the process, the streamer has eliminated 242 foes for a K/D ratio of 3.51.

BlackPink Gaming’s YouTube channel

Miss Diya or BlackPink Gaming uploaded the first video on her channel back in August 2019. Since then, she has been quite active and uploaded 308 videos on her channel, accumulating more than 632k subscribers and over 30 million views in total. She frequently streams on her channel.

Click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Her social media accounts

Click here to visit her Instagram profile.

