Blade & Soul Heroes: Everything we know about it

Blade & Soul Heroes is an upcoming collectible action MMORPG from NCSOFT, which combines the anime-inspired open world with deep tactical combat. The free-to-play title will showcase the journey of Yusol as she tries to rebuild her clan while purging the evil that destroyed it in the first place. Players will do so by building and growing a team of five heroes with unique abilities and playstyles.

Yusol has more characters to interact with and employs them in the clan as the story progresses. This article further outlines everything we know about Blade & Soul Heroes.

Everything we know about Blade & Soul Heroes

Blade & Soul Heroes is striving to be a free-to-play collectible action MMORPG. Fortunately, it isn’t one of the gacha titles of 2025, so you can potentially unlock heroes during the playthrough. Here are more details about the title:

Gameplay features

Experience turn-based strategy & real-time action (Image via NCSOFT)

One of the crucial aspects of NCSOFT's next MMORPG is the combat system. The officials have integrated turn-based strategy & real-time action. You can essentially create a team of five heroes to tackle enemies with real-time combat. Alternatively, use a tactical approach to battle the opponents with the turn-based action. The game will let you seemingly switch between the two modes.

Aside from the dual combat system, Blade & Soul Heroes promises to deliver a rich open-world experience with eerie forests, ancient deserts, and mythical dungeons. You will embark on a journey as Yusol across the Earthen Realm to experience narrative-driven quests and numerous stories from the heroes. Speaking of which, the events in the title kick off three years before the original Blade & Soul and Blade & Soul NEO.

The game also features over 40 heroes, which can be unlocked and recruited for the clan. Each of them will have unique skills and backgrounds. You must build the heroes with proper gear and upgrade their weapons to make the most of their abilities. Remember that maintaining team synergy will be crucial to winning fights.

Platform and cross-play support

The MMORPG features a cross-platform support (Image via NCSOFT)

The upcoming MMORPG will be available across multiple platforms, including PC, iOS, and Android. The developers have further confirmed cross-play support to ensure a diverse multiplayer experience. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any confirmation regarding cross-save or progression, so you will have to wait until the official release to find out.

Release date and pre-registration

The pre-registration window is open (Image via NCSOFT)

Blade & Soul Heroes was announced during the Summer Game Fest 2025, and it is scheduled to release across all platforms on September 2, 2025. The developers have rolled out a pre-registration feature on the official webpage, App Store, and Google Play. You can also pre-register via Steam or Purple to win the following rewards:

Yusol Outfit

Yusol Weapon Skin

Refined Soul Gem

Hero Recruit Plaques

100,000 Gold Pouch

