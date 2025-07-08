Is Blade and Soul NEO pay-to-win in 2025? The short answer is yes. If you have money to throw at this MMORPG, the odds are that you'll excel in all aspects of the game. Of course, you'll still need to know what you're doing, but that becomes second nature after a few hours of playing. As such, the money spent on in-game items will give you an edge.

Ad

But just how much of Blade and Soul NEO is pay-to-win in 2025? Based on community feedback, the general state of the game, and how money allows you to save time and effort, the P2W aspect is present, but not entirely. Here's more on the topic at hand.

Blade and Soul NEO is pay-to-win in 2025; here's how

Power can be bought (Image via NCSOFT)

Although Blade and Soul NEO is not completely classified as pay-to-win, it offers features that allow players to progress faster by spending real money, which is the definition of paying to win.

Ad

Trending

Players can purchase in-game currency (NCoins) and items that can be used to speed up overall progression, which also includes better gear. Now, it is possible to acquire gear the good old-fashioned way, but that takes time. Here's a look at the many factors that make Blade and Soul NEO play-to-win.

Progression is faster

If you have money to spend on getting NCoins, chances are that you will get an edge in every aspect of the game; from gear to leveling to PvP instances, most encounters will be in your favor. It will also save you a lot of time in terms of farming resources.

Ad

Imbalance of power

The ability to purchase powerful gear at the click of a button often leads to a certain power imbalance between newcomers who play normally and those who spend money. Of course, this gap will eventually shorten, but it creates a lot of disparity.

On the flip side of the argument about Blade and Soul NEO being pay-to-win, there are logical counterpoints to take into consideration. Although they aren't completely sound, they do hold up a strong argument.

Ad

Farming and Trading

Since players can farm resources and trade, this alleviates the need to purchase things using money. Of course, this is not always the situation, and even if it were, it still requires a lot of time and effort, but it's not something that is impossible.

Skill-oriented

Blade and Soul NEO is skill-oriented, and players will need to min-max stats and strategy to make the most of each encounter. With regard to this, having better gear may not always lead to a desired outcome, but it can be beneficial.

Ad

To conclude

Pay-to-win is present, but not absolute (Image via NCSOFT)

While Blade and Soul NEO is pay-to-win or, in many aspects, pay-to-progress, it can be played for free if you're willing to invest a lot of time. With enough time, you'll be able to get the best gear by farming and have the same edge as those who pay to get everything. This is just how most MMORPGs are, and that's not something new in 2025.

Ad

Any MMORPG that offers boosts or progression benefits via money is pay-to-win, even if not in the truest sense. Since one player is getting some advantage over others, the verdict sticks.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More