After months of obscurity on proprietary storefront, Blade & Soul NEO is coming to Steam

Blade & Soul Neo launched on NCSOFT’s exclusive Purple platform, but the developers revealed it’s now going to make its way to Steam. While we don’t have the numbers of how many people use Purple, there’s no question that Steam is the biggest gaming platform in the world. Simply being available on Steam will give many players the opportunity to dive back into the classic Wuxia MMO.

I have no doubt that players picked it up and played it on Purple, much like I know people who play games from the Epic Games Store. However, if you’re going to market a PC game, the best place to do it is on Steam, and Blade & Soul Neo is going to join the many other quality MMOs on the platform soon.

Blade & Soul Neo “coming soon” to Steam, available to Wishlist now

According to NC America, Blade & Soul Neo is “coming soon” to Steam. The game can be wishlisted on the platform, and the full game, alongside both updates that have hit the game so far (Moonwater Plains 1 and 2) will come with it. There is more content coming in Summer 2025 as well, and while we don’t have an official release date, we are sure it will drop before Summer 2025’s update.

A fantasy-based world featuring classic Chinese Wuxia acrobatic combat, players join the famous Hongmoon Clan, only to immediately see its destruction at the hands of Jinsoyun and her allies, Yura and Gubong. The player is left to die, but ultimately, get back on their feet and work towards revenge.

Blade & Soul Neo is based on the original hit MMO, with sharp, updated graphics, the full main storyline, enhanced combat, and all the PVP players remember from the original game. If that weren’t enough, Infinite Windwalk makes getting around a breeze compared to the original game.

A new skill system awaits players as well, so they can bring all their might to bear on powerful dungeon bosses. If that weren’t enough to entice people, it also has one of the deeper, more enjoyable character creation systems.

Unfortunately, we don’t know when this game will hit Steam, but the developers at NC America have stated they’ll give that information out in the future. For the time being, it can be played over on the Purple App, should players want to get a headstart before diving into the game later on Steam.

