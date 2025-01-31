Blade & Soul NEO release date, platforms, pre-download, and more

Blade & Soul NEO, the remaster of a classic Wuxia MMO is coming back soon. A recent reveal from the developers gave a February release date, as well as some other fun things to tide players over until the launch finally hits. From a pre-download to platforms, and even a costume contest where players can submit their best looks and loading screens for a chance to see their work in the MMO itself.

NC America, a part of NC Soft, recently revealed that the popular Wuxia MMO is coming back in the form of Blade & Soul NEO, but we didn’t know a release date. All we knew was that it was “coming soon”, which turned out to be accurate. Here’s what we know so far.

Blade & Soul NEO’s developers reveal release date, costume contest, and much more

NC America released a brief infographic offering some information about Blade & Soul NEO’s upcoming release date and more. The full launch of the free-to-play MMO is on February 25, 2025, but that’s not all that they revealed. Players will be able to pre-download the game via the NCSOFT Purple Platform, as early as February 11, 2025.

Trending

As of this writing, it’s unknown if the game will be on any other digital platform. It is a PC-exclusive in both North America and Europe, and only appears to be available on the NCSOFT Purple app — though it could always come to Steam, or the Epic Games Store sometime in the future.

In addition to an early download, players can begin character creation on February 18, 2025. Similar to games like Black Desert Online, Blade & Soul Neo has a rich character creation suite, with tons of options to create your ideal character. This will also let you reserve your character, alongside personalizing their looks ahead of time.

Finally, there are a pair of community contests for Blade & Soul Neo, ahead of the game’s launch. These contests will last for 30 days and are a Loading Screen Contest and Costume Design Contest. These have not begun, but will soon, and will be hosted on the game’s official Discord.

Five artists will have a chance to see their loading screen art in the game, while only one winner will see their personally-designed costume appear in-game. It will be interesting to see what kinds of designs get submitted, and what comes out on top.

The Blade & Soul remake can already be pre-registered, or pre-ordered if players want to support the game ahead of launch. The pre-order packs contain a variety of special emotes, outfits, and other useful things to get your journey started.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback