Blade & Soul Neo, a remaster of the classic, "coming soon" to western players on PC

Blade & Soul Neo is a modern version of the classic Wuxia fantasy MMO, and its on the way to PCs in North America and Europe. Visually overhauled, NC America (NCSoft’s publishing arm in the US) revealed that not only is this classic MMO coming back, but it’s coming “soon.” As someone who played the original MMO actively when it launched, it’s a pretty exciting prospect to see it come back for a new audience.

Fans of action-based MMOs like Black Desert Online will likely enjoy Blade & Soul Neo, with its Asian mythology aesthetic and fun gameplay. While we don’t have a release date yet, you can get pre-registered.

Blade & Soul Neo brings classic action-based Wuxia gameplay back to PC players

Blade & Soul Neo will bring the original story of the classic action MMO back, with a major visual overhaul, alongside other fun, memorable features like the Windwalk (glide) ability are available at the start, and improved. Now it’s Infinite Windwalk, so you can glide across the air easily. This promises to make travel not only fun, but easy.

Trending

With Wuxia-themed gameplay and characters, it also offers deep character customization and intense action. It will also be free-to-play, so there’s no purchasing the base game at all. For those unfamiliar with the story, the player controls a hero that had their clan wiped out, and now they’re trying to restore the honor of their house.

With four playable races — Dragon, QIlin, Phoenix, and Turtle — and seven classes — Assassin, Blade Dancer, Blade Master, Force Master, Kung Fu Master, Destroyer, and Summoner — there’s plenty of varied gameplay for players to dive into.

There’s also competitive PVP in the form of Field Combat, Faction Combat, and 6v6 Battlegrounds. Combat has also been improved, adding Skill Books to customize their various combat skills.

This game features an incredible, in-depth character creation suite (Image via NCSoft)

You can also pre-register Blade & Soul Neo right now, which will grant you a cosmetically enhanced character outfit, in-game currency, and more. NC America also promises to release more information on their website between today and the launch of the game, in addition to fun community activities.

If you’re looking for a new action-based MMO to play, Blade & Soul Neo might be right up your alley, as it’s a classic game that’s been improved and might be brought to Western audiences in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback