  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Blade & Soul Neo, a remaster of the classic, "coming soon" to western players on PC

Blade & Soul Neo, a remaster of the classic, "coming soon" to western players on PC

By Jason Parker
Modified Jan 14, 2025 23:08 IST
Blade &amp; Soul Neo
Blade & Soul Neo, a remake of a classic MMO, is on the way "soon" according to developers (Image via NCSoft)

Blade & Soul Neo is a modern version of the classic Wuxia fantasy MMO, and its on the way to PCs in North America and Europe. Visually overhauled, NC America (NCSoft’s publishing arm in the US) revealed that not only is this classic MMO coming back, but it’s coming “soon.” As someone who played the original MMO actively when it launched, it’s a pretty exciting prospect to see it come back for a new audience.

Fans of action-based MMOs like Black Desert Online will likely enjoy Blade & Soul Neo, with its Asian mythology aesthetic and fun gameplay. While we don’t have a release date yet, you can get pre-registered.

Blade & Soul Neo brings classic action-based Wuxia gameplay back to PC players

Blade & Soul Neo will bring the original story of the classic action MMO back, with a major visual overhaul, alongside other fun, memorable features like the Windwalk (glide) ability are available at the start, and improved. Now it’s Infinite Windwalk, so you can glide across the air easily. This promises to make travel not only fun, but easy.

also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

With Wuxia-themed gameplay and characters, it also offers deep character customization and intense action. It will also be free-to-play, so there’s no purchasing the base game at all. For those unfamiliar with the story, the player controls a hero that had their clan wiped out, and now they’re trying to restore the honor of their house.

With four playable races — Dragon, QIlin, Phoenix, and Turtle — and seven classes — Assassin, Blade Dancer, Blade Master, Force Master, Kung Fu Master, Destroyer, and Summoner — there’s plenty of varied gameplay for players to dive into.

There’s also competitive PVP in the form of Field Combat, Faction Combat, and 6v6 Battlegrounds. Combat has also been improved, adding Skill Books to customize their various combat skills.

This game features an incredible, in-depth character creation suite (Image via NCSoft)
This game features an incredible, in-depth character creation suite (Image via NCSoft)

You can also pre-register Blade & Soul Neo right now, which will grant you a cosmetically enhanced character outfit, in-game currency, and more. NC America also promises to release more information on their website between today and the launch of the game, in addition to fun community activities.

If you’re looking for a new action-based MMO to play, Blade & Soul Neo might be right up your alley, as it’s a classic game that’s been improved and might be brought to Western audiences in the near future.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी