Blade & Soul Neo preview: A proper reimagining of a classic Wuxia MMO

Blade & Soul Neo is coming soon, and I recently took part in a hands-off preview to get a sneak peek at what fans can expect. I think this is honestly a solid time for it to launch. There aren’t any major expansions for top MMOs coming, and let’s be honest — “Classic” Revivals are fun! People might balk at first, but ultimately, they tend to come around. RuneScape began the trend years ago, but they weren’t alone in the market forever.

Aion, World of Warcraft, ArcheAge, and more have all tried to go back in time to take a look at what was. Most of the Classic games have seen success and popularity, so we’re hoping for the same in Blade & Soul Neo. I can tell you one thing, it looks gorgeous. Although it being only on Purple is sad, it is coming soon, and we’re quite excited.

Blade & Soul Neo is a trip back in time for a proper Action MMO experience

What can players expect in Blade & Soul Neo? For starters, it’s a proper classic experience with a 4K graphical overhaul. While I like how WoW Classic feels, graphically, like it did back in the day, I also have a pretty intense connection to Blizzard’s MMO — I was there at the very beginning, and am still an active player to this day.

B&S PVP still looks absolutely bonkers (Image via NC America)

Only the launch races, classes, and content are going to be playable, which I think is the right idea. It’s a true “Classic” reimagining, with some decent Quality of Life changes. It also made some serious changes to the upgrade system, so it shouldn’t get the pay-to-win accusations the original game received.

I also like that, while being “Classic," Blade & Soul Neo does have new Skill Books, and you can customize your loadout for the build that fits your gameplay style. Combat still looked fast and furious, whether it was PVE or PVP. There are plenty of offerings for both, so be rest assured of that.

While I did play the original B&S at launch, I didn’t really have the time to devote to it like I wish I had. It’s a smooth action-based MMORPG, and modern gamers, who haven't played it might find something similar in Black Desert Online — from the deep character creation to the style of combat. One question I didn’t get to ask, but I hope ultimately does get answered, is — will it have controller support? I sure hope so.

The character customization for this game is still one of the best (Image via NC America)

On that note though, the character customization is deeper than ever. It also features gorgeous art, and the 4K renders look fantastic. I’ve always thought the world of Blade & Soul was a beautiful one, and Neo is no exception. It’s the little things, like no more Stamina bar for Windwalk (Infinite Windwalk is a major upgrade).

While we won’t know for certain how the game is until we’re hands-on with it, I’ve got a really good feeling. It sounds like the developers at NC America are listening carefully to what fans want/don’t want to see. While our time checking it out was short, I am quite excited about the Blade & Soul Neo launch on February 25, 2025, on the Purple Platform.

