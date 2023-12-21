Blade vs Ruan Mei: Which is the better 5-star to pick in Honkai Star Rail 1.6?

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 is set to be released on December 27, 2023. This particular update brings with it two new 5-star characters, Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio. Additionally, the patch will feature a rerun of two 5-star units, Blade and Kafka, in the first and second halves, respectively. Version 1.6's first phase thus includes both Blade and Ruan Mei on different banners. This may leave a lot of gamers confused as to which of the two characters they should pick.

In general, while readers should always chase the newer unit (in this case, Ruan Mei), they may want to go for other options based on personal preference. This article will make a case for why this entity should be chosen over Blade. It'll also mention the advantages each unit has over the other so readers can have an easier time deciding who to pick.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Most readers should pull for Ruan Mei over Blade in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Readers are recommended to skip Blade and favor Ruan Mei instead in version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail. This should be a no-brainer for those who have already obtained a copy of Blade during his first run. Grabbing a copy of the newer character over additional Eidolons of a returning one is almost always a better idea.

Newcomers are recommended to use their hard-earned Stellar Jades on the Ruan Mei banner, as she is likely to be more viable long-term thanks to her outrageously strong (datamined) kit. Free-to-play Honkai Star Rail players should pull for her because of the same reason.

That said, readers should still refer to the list of advantages and disadvantages associated with Ruan Mei.

Advantages of Ruan Mei over Blade

Ruan Mei is a newer unit and will not be powercreeped as quickly as Blade.

On account of the former being a buffer, she is even less likely to be powercreeped as quickly; support units such as Luocha are still top-tier to this day.

Blade’s kit favors high-risk high-reward gamers, forcing players to take a riskier approach. This may not be desirable for some.

Advantages of Blade over Ruan Mei

In terms of raw damage output, Blade is superior. This unit is built as a DPS, while Ruan Mei is primarily a buffer, similar to the likes of Tingyun.

Blade can be used as a secondary DPS in certain team compositions.

Thanks to his kit, this unit can solo most battles without any buffers.

If possible, readers should pair Ruan Mei with Blade instead of favoring one over the other. The former's buffs will greatly enhance the latter's damage output, allowing readers to make the most of both units.

Personal preference will always play a part in the characters gamers select, and readers can always pick any Honkai Star Rail unit they desire as long as they ignore the rapidly shifting endgame meta.