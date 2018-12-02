Bloodborne 2 Confirmed ?, "Deracine" Easter eggs hints a possible sequel to Bloodborne

Hrithik Raj

Deracine

Bloodborne is an action role playing game developed by From Software, the creators of Souls game series.Set in the decrepit Gothic, Victorian era-inspired city of Yharnam, Sony's critically acclaimed exclusive title Bloodborne was a new route taken by From Software, a new IP which was highly liked by the players.Though Bloodborne had many similarities to the previous souls games , it was quite unique in terms of settings, story and many other aspect.Which attracted the souls game lovers and as a result it was acclaimed by the gaming community.

Youtuber "VaatiVidya" is one of the biggest souls game related youtube channel that has been providing contents related to souls games.I personally like his videos and the way he explains the lore's and other stuff of the game.I am a huge fan of souls game and have grinded countless hours.In the latest video titled "Whisperings of Bloodborne 2" VaatiVidya revealed some hints that generates the possibility of a new bloodborne game.The video had some genuine hints from VR title by From Software,"Deracine".

The Bloodborne video by VaatiVidya piqued my interest , after watching the whole video I did some research and cross checked each and every reference and what I got was the result as he explained in the video.We have already seen that how much From Software likes to hide the story of their games in item descriptions,NPC's interactions,environment etc.Officially we know that they have been working on Sekiro, the new IP.Bloodborne references in Deracine, the quotes which mentions "Unfinished" hints that there might be a sequel of Bloodborne in development and maybe the new Bloodborne game might be somehow related to Deracine.We will update you all as soon as any new news about Bloodborne 2 arrives, until then stick to sportskeeda and stay updated.

