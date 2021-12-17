“Blows his own brains out”: Twitch streamer WillNeff hosts a hilarious self-defense tutorial on G4TV

WillNeff recently appeared on G4TV to share some very useful self-defense ideas with his fans. True to the streamer's nature, the tips that he had to provide left his fans in splits.

WillNeff's self-defense techniques included distracting the attacker with a banana peel, stealing his nose, and confusing the shooter to shoot himself with a gun, among others.

"I take the firearm, give it back to him. He's confused, blows his own brains out."

WillNeff shares hilarious self-defense tips on G4TV

The first technique with the banana peel would cause the attacker to struggle with their balance. During this time, the victim could simply maneuver them in another direction so the attacker would be on their way.

"Tactical banana peel. There he goes, he's slipping. From this position, waist control. Now I can guide him away, I have total control, he's gone."

His next move involved an attacker who had a gun. In such cases, WillNeff suggests that people should simply block the barrel of the gun and proceed to "steal" the attacker's nose. This would confuse the attacker, during which the victim can gain possession of the shooter's gun. However, instead of threatening the attacker with the gun, people should just hand the gun back to the attacker while it is pointed at them. This will confuse the attacker enough that they will opt to shoot themselves instead.

He showed two other similar situations, one of which even involved two attackers. Needless to say, his fans found the entire clip hilarious.

Neff usually always has a lot of funny stories to share with his audience. Earlier this week, he also shared his bizarre encounter with popular actor Nat Wolff. Nat caught the Twitch streamer sticking Post-Its all over his car, which was double parked in the Neff's parking spots. However, the actor reacted unexpectedly and ended up inviting Neff and his girlfriend to his Hanukkah party.

