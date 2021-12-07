Will Neff talks about his recent bizarre encounter with an actor in his apartment's parking lot

During a recent livestream, Twitch streamer Will Neff opened up about a weird encounter he had with an actor in the parking space of his apartment building. The story was wild from start to finish, and the way Neff recounted it made it all the more hilarious. He was with his girlfriend Caroline when the incident took place in his apartment building.

The actor in question was Nat Wolff, who has appeared in several noteworthy features like Paper Towns, The Fault in Our Stars, and Death Note.

Will Neff speaks with Twitch chat about his strange encounter with Nat Wolff

Setting the premise, Will explained that both him and his girlfriend Caroline had gone to the gym and had taken both their cars with them, leaving both the parking spots empty.

When Caroline returned from the gym, she saw that somebody had double parked their car, using up both of their parking spots.

The owner of the car was nowhere to be seen for over two to three hours, during which Neff tried to contact building authorities as well as towing companies. Unfortunately, this was to no avail as both parties said they could not do anything for the streamer.

"No one is helping us, so I go 'Caroline, it's been two hours now, let's not get frustrated. Let's make this funny'. Because that's what I do with my life, I make things funny."

Naturally, Will Neff decided to take matters into his own hands and prank the owner of the car by covering the entire vehicle in Post-Its.

The relevant section begins at 15:50 in the following video.

While he was midway through the prank, the owner of the car made his appearance. Turns out, the car belonged to popular actor Nat Wolff.

"We turn, and who are we facing but famous actor, Nat Wolff!"

Naturally, Neff may have been expecting some sort of conflict, but Wolff was surprisingly cool about it. At this point, things were completely chaotic as Will Neff began removing the Post-Its he had covered Wolff's car with, and also removed the barricade he had set up behind the car.

However, the weirdest part of the entire encounter was when after Nat Wolff got into his car, he rolled down his window and invited Will Neff and Caroline for his Hanukkah party later on.

"He gets in his car, and he pulls out, and before he goes, he lowers the window and this is the most mind boggling part of all. He rolls down the window and looks at Caroline and I and goes, ' That was a good bit, you should come to my Hanukkah party', and we said yeah."

The experience was truly a bizarre one, however it was absolutely not uncharacteristic of Will Neff to be involved in something like this.

