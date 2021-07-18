"It’s our fault for doing that": Pokimane blames OfflineTV for WillNeff's ban from Twitch 

Imane Pokimane Anys recently shared her two cents on William ‘WillNeff’ Neff’s ban from Twitch. The Canadian streamer stated that the onus of the ban rests on OfflineTV and not Austin ‘Mr Wobbles’ O’Brien, who took responsibility for it.

Twitch banned WillNeff on July 17th for his interaction with Mr Wobbles, who received a ban from the platform three years ago for lashing out at someone who was harassing him.

Although both streamers have received immense support from the community, WillNeff's return to the platform remains shrouded in mystery.

On the flip side, WillNeff's appeal to get Mr Wobbles unbanned from the platform was successful. Naturally, Mr Wobbles feels responsible for the former's ban but Pokimane believes otherwise.

Also read: Pokimane garage door tweet has fans prompting the Twitch star to "make better content"

She believes that the onus of the ban rests on OfflineTv for allowing a banned streamer to be a part of their server, implying that it puts every other streamer at risk.

This is what she had to say on the subject:

"Why is that guy on our Rust server? Because that’s a walking liability to have a banned streamer. That put’s everybody in breach of [the terms and conditions]. Secondly, why did they only ban Will? Was he the one that hung out with the guy the most? I’d assume not."

Also read: "Do you think I would ever want to go near Mizkif's anything?": Pokimane reacts to her hand getting awkwardly close to Mizkif

Pokimane highlights issues with Rust server's reboot

OfflineTV's Rust server was the hottest thing of 2020. The server was full of intense drama, with streamers like xQc bullying smaller streamers on the server.

This is what caused a split in the server, with one side focussing on RP and the other catering to streamers who prefer PvP.

The server returned in July, and while streamers were quick to join the bandwagon, they were equally eager to leave to look for greener pastures.

Also read: Pokimane & Mizkif unravel bizarre unban requests on live stream

The Rust server underwent a reboot to include new rules and newer areas. Sadly, Pokimane is still unimpressed and feels that the Rust server should've been more exclusive.

This is what Pokimane said on the subject:

“I think we just weren’t prepared to play when it was launched and then once it did launch, I guess, at least for me personally, there were just so many people I didn’t know and I was afraid of just dying to random Rust pros and having a s**t time, it didn’t feel very welcoming. I just didn’t feel very excited to play on it.”

Streamers like Sykkuno and Sodapoppin have previously spoken about the issue of pros flagging the server, with Pokimane being the latest name on the list.

Edited by Gautham Balaji