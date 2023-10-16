Blue Archive free coupon codes (October 2023) and steps to redeem

Blue Archive stands out as the ultimate tactical role-playing game on mobile devices. Its innovative concept, coupled with free-to-play accessibility and character acquisition via gacha mechanics, presents a distinct challenge for players. Initially launched in 2021 by Yostar in Japan and later made available worldwide by Nexon, the game swiftly gained popularity and garnered positive feedback from the gaming community.

One of the standout features of Blue Archive is its consistent delivery of a wide variety of bonus content. These valuable extras become accessible by utilizing the game's periodically issued redemption codes, making it an exceptional source for acquiring extra features. This article serves as a guide for claiming and using the complimentary coupon codes in Blue Archive.

Here are the free coupon codes for Blue Archive (October 2023)

It's crucial to act quickly when it comes to redeeming the coupon codes (Image via Nexon Korea)

Please remember that as soon as the game releases new free coupon codes, the old ones become invalid. Thus, it's crucial to act swiftly when it comes to redeeming them. Although the game doesn't provide an extensive array of codes, it does offer an ample number that covers bonus content and in-game currency. Below are the free coupon codes for October 2023:

MIRACLESBEGIN

IMONYOURSIDE

THANKYOUSENSEI

ALWAYSWITHYOU

Steps to redeem the coupon codes for Blue Archive (October 2023)

Follow the steps to redeem the codes (Image via Nexon Korea)

To claim in-game rewards for free using coupon codes, please follow these steps:

Begin by launching the game and accessing the menu icon situated in the upper-right corner.

Proceed to the Accounts section.

Within the Accounts section, select the coupon button.

Input the specified coupon codes.

Once you've entered the coupon codes, you'll receive a notification confirming your reward.

When inputting the coupon codes, be sure to follow the instructions provided above, which include using capital letters to prevent any potential errors.

The game's narrative unfolds within the confines of Kivotos, an academy city formed through the union of numerous educational institutions. This in-game world is segregated into largely self-governing districts, with the most prominent authority being held by the president of the General Student Council, a federal committee responsible for overseeing the city's affairs from the Sanctum Tower, which has access to all student records.

This is essentially a tactical role-playing game where players can assemble and deploy teams of up to six members for diverse military missions. Within this world, character empowerment can be achieved by leveling up, enhancing weapons and armor, and acquiring new skills. Furthermore, additional characters can be enlisted via a gacha system using in-game currency, which can be obtained through in-app purchases.