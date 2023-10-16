Garena Free Fire codes for October 16, 2023: Get diamonds and skins

Free Fire players typically use diamonds to obtain the exclusive in-game items that Garena regularly releases. However, there are also a few alternative methods to get free rewards, such as redeem codes, if users do not want to spend real money on the game. Upon a successful redemption, the codes can offer a variety of items, including skins, costumes, and diamonds.

It is important to note that Free Fire redeem codes have a few drawbacks as well, such as the fact that they can only be used for a limited time and that they can be claimed only by users of the server for which they were released. Keeping this in mind, gamers should use any active codes released for their servers as soon as possible.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 16, 2023

You can claim the following Free Fire redeem codes for diamonds and skins in the battle royale game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF10617KGUF9

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

Note: The above codes have unknown expiration dates and server restrictions. As a result, you may not be able to redeem them.

Detailed process of using Free Fire redeem codes

You can use the codes provided above by going to the Rewards Redemption Site. For those unaware, this website was created by Garena to enable everyone to use the redeem codes released for the game.

The steps to use the website are simple, and they are listed below:

Step 1: Begin by going to the Rewards Redemption Site.

The correct login option must be employed (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Proceed using the relevant login option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or X (previously Twitter). You must ensure that you select the platform that is connected with your in-game ID.

Those who have been using a guest account to play the game cannot use redeem codes. They will have to go to the in-game settings and complete the binding process first.

Enter the code in the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Complete the redemption by manually entering the code into the text box and pressing the Confirm button on your screen. The website will then display the status of the redemption.

If the redemption is successful, Garena will deliver the rewards to you within 24 hours via the in-game mail.

