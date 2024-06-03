Bodycam: Release date, what to expect, and more

Bodycam is a brand-new multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) title developed by two French indie developers under the banner of Reissad Studios. What sets apart Bodycam from other first-person titles in the current generation is the hyper-realistic gameplay it offers with Unreal Engine 5. It extremely unique gameplay, the details of which will be discussed below.

This article will explore the game's release date across all regions, and what players can expect from this title. For a detailed brief, read below.

Bodycam release date and time across all regions

As per the official blog post from Reissad Studios, Bodycam, the brand-new hyper-realistic FPS title will see its release at a global level on June 7, 11 pm UTC.

Here is a detailed list of the title's synchronized release date and time across all regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 7, 2024, at 4 PM

June 7, 2024, at 4 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 7, 2024, at 5 PM

June 7, 2024, at 5 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 7, 2024, at 6 PM

June 7, 2024, at 6 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): J une 7, 2024, at 7 PM

J une 7, 2024, at 7 PM Brasilia Time (BRT): June 7, 2024, at 8 PM

June 7, 2024, at 8 PM British Summer Time (BST): June 8, 2024, at 12 AM

June 8, 2024, at 12 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 8, 2024, at 1 AM

June 8, 2024, at 1 AM Indian Standard Time (IST): June 8, 2024, at 4:30 AM

June 8, 2024, at 4:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): June 8, 2024, at 7 AM

June 8, 2024, at 7 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): June 8, 2024, at 8 AM

June 8, 2024, at 8 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 8, 2024, at 9 AM

June 8, 2024, at 9 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 8, 2024, at 11 AM

Furthermore, players who want to get their hands on the game beforehand can enroll in the second public playtest (which is currently live on Steam) and the official website for Riessad Studios' multiplayer title.

What can we expect from Bodycam?

Reissad Studios seeks to offer players a brand-new realistic first-person shooter experience through their new title, Bodycam. As evident from the early playtests, in-game footage, and numerous gameplay screenshots that have surfaced, the experience offered by this title is simply unparalleled.

The gaming industry has witnessed the development of numerous realistic-style FPS games such as Escape from Tarkov, more recently, the brand-new shooter Gray Zone Warfare, and other similar titles. However, Bodycam stands out from the crowd, as the attention to detail, graphics, and gunplay experience offered here are on a whole new level.

