Escape from Tarkov, the realistic multiplayer first-person shooter, has long kept players’ focus with its demanding gameplay. However, the game has recently garnered the attention of fans for the wrong reasons. The game recently released its latest update with the announcement of the "Unheard Edition."

While Battlestate Games, the title's developers, has taken steps to address this issue, its efforts don’t seem to do much to quell the disappointment of many fans.

The Pay-to-win features in the $250 PvE mode have enraged Escape from Tarkov fans

Expand Tweet

The recent announcement of the “Unheard Edition” bundle in Escape from Tarkov has disappointed many early adopters of the game. Promising access to a PvE co-op mode and a slew of advantageous upgrades, this new bundle has left many players feeling annoyed and betrayed, especially those who had previously invested in the now-delisted "Edge of Darkness" edition.

While on the surface, the addition of an offline or cooperative mode might seem like a welcome expansion of gameplay options, when players purchased the "Edge of Darkness Edition," they did so with the understanding that they would receive all future content updates and DLC as part of their investment. However, introducing the "Unheard Edition" with its exclusive PvE mode has shattered that expectation.

Many players argue that the PvE mode should have been part of the “Edge of Darkness Edition," the premium bundle that players bought with the expectation of receiving all the future downloadable content. However, according to a post by Lead Community Manager appl3z0r on the game's Discord server, the PvE mode is labeled as a "feature" exclusive to the new special edition.

Expand Tweet

Players who invested in Escape From Tarkov early on, expecting to be rewarded for their loyalty, now face an additional $100 bill if they want access to what they believe should have been rightfully theirs.

Alongside the hyped PvE mode, the “Unheard Edition” bundle contains many advantages that have left many players feeling like they got the wrong end of the stick.

Players who bought the “Unheard Edition” not only get various advantages regarding their loot but also receive a number of improved skills and perks.

Fans who have earlier bought the “Edge of Darkness Edition” now have to pay an additional $100 to upgrade and play and rip the benefits of the “Unheard Edition.”.

The fan backlash has been immediate and intense, with social media platforms and gaming forums overflowing with criticism and disappointment. Many players feel let down by Battlestate Games, accusing the developers behind Escape From Tarkov of prioritizing profits over player satisfaction.

As this outcry rages on, BattleState Games will be compelled to tackle this challenge and rebuild fans' trust and goodwill.