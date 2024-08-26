Bomber vs Tesla: Which is a better Evo in Clash Royale

The Evolution mechanic in Clash Royale has introduced a new layer of strategy and power. Among the evolved cards, Bomber and Tesla have emerged as formidable options. Each of them brings a specific set of mechanics, strategic applications, and overall effectiveness in gameplay.

Since you can only have one Evo card on your deck, it can be confusing to choose between the Bomber and the Tesla. While they are completely different in their application, they do make for a compelling choice to add to your deck. In this article, we will compare the two Evo cards to see which one proves to be the better pick.

Bomber vs Tesla: What are the differences?

The stats of Bomber and Tesla (Image via Supercell)

Let's look into the key differences between the Bomber and the Tesla.

Bomber:

A bomber is a low-cost ground troop that throws explosive bombs at a distance. It is particularly effective against ground units and can deal area damage really well, making it useful for clearing swarms of troops. It has a slightly higher area damage, but much lower hitpoints compared to the Tesla.

When evolved, the Bomber gains enhanced capabilities, allowing it to use bouncing bombs that can hit multiple targets. Moreover, it only has a cycle of 1, so players can quickly access the evolved version after deploying it once.

Tesla:

The Tesla, on the other hand, is a defense building that targets both air and ground units. This makes it slightly better than the Bomber as it can also defend itself by retracting underground. Whenever it's not in use, it goes back into the ground, preventing damage from the enemy. While it has lower damage, it attacks are more frequent, dealing far more damage over time.

The evolved Tesla is considered to be one of the best evolutions due to the significant upgrades it provides. The evolved card spawns an expanding electric pulse effect that deals very high damage. Moreover, the tower can withstand a lot of damage due to its high health pool. It has 2 cycles though, which means it takes a little longer to deploy compared to the Bomber.

Bomber vs Tesla: Which is the better Evo card in Clash Royale?

Expand Tweet

The Tesla is undoubtedly one of the best Evo cards to use in Clash Royale. When evolved, it is capable of dealing significantly higher damage than Bomber. Not just that, if you look into the stats, you can see that Tesla deals greater damage per second, has more hitpoints, and has a greater attack range, making it a versatile card to have on your deck.

The Bomber is an excellent card in its own right. It deals a lot of damage when evolved, but when comparing it with the Tesla, it is clear that the latter comes out on top.

