Bonelab multiplayer mod: How to install, features, and more

The single-player first-person shooter/physics-based action game from developer Stress Level Zero, Bonelab, is easily one of the most unique indie games out there. Built on the foundations of iconic games like Valve's Half-Life and the indie classic Superhot, Bonelab is an amazing single-player VR game that lets you go wild with its physics-based systems.

While the game is extremely fun, especially for an Early Access indie title, the base game still feels a bit lacking in terms of features. Despite being a first-person VR game, Bonelab does not have any multiplayer game modes. Fortunately, the game does have support for mods, with some really cool ones already available on GitHub.

Here's a comprehensive guide on the multiplayer mod for Bonelab VR on PC, including all the features, how to install, and more.

How to install the multiplayer mod for Bonelab VR

Much like any other mod for Steam games, installing the multiplayer mod for Bonelab VR is quite a straightforward process. However, it should be mentioned that modding games always come with the risk of damaging local save files; as such, you might want to back up your saves using Steam Cloud before installing the mod.

The multiplayer mod for Strell Level Zero's VR game comes courtesy of modder Lakatrazz on GitHub. It is titled Bonelab-Fusion and adds full multiplayer functionality for the VR game. The mod also supports a system called Modules, which essentially allows users to create and sync their own events within the mod.

It should be mentioned that the multiplayer mod is exclusively for the Steam version of the game. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to easily install the multiplayer mod:

Download the file from GitHub by clicking here. You can also get to the mod file by searching for the "Bonelab-Fusion" mod on GitHub.

Once downloaded, clone the git repository, i.e., downloaded files into a separate folder.

Create and setup a "managed" folder within the "Core" folder of the repository.

Drag the .dll files from Melonloader/Managed into the newly created "managed" folder.

Drag MelonLoader.dll and 0Harmony.dll as well, into the managed folder.

Launch the game.

The developer of the mod also mentions some errors that might occur with the mod's SDK integration. To circumvent any possible issues, the developer suggests the following:

When using the integration, if you have the extended SDK installed, delete the "MarrowSDK" script that comes with the extended SDK.

It can be found in "Scripts/SLZ.Marrow.SDK/SLZ/Marrow/MarrowSDK". The reason for this is that it is already included in the real SDK, and Fusion uses some values from it, causing it to get confused.

There are also some multiplayer mods for Stress Level Zero's VR game on Nexus Mods, but installing those can be a bit of a hassle compared to the ones on GitHub.