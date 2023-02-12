How to install Thomas the Tank Engine mod in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is breaking record numbers regarding playercount on its launch day. Developed by Avalanche Games, this title was possibly one of, if not the most anticipated games of 2023, with Potterheads around the globe patiently awaiting the game's release.

For the most part, the wait has paid off, with Hogwarts Legacy being a great homage to Wizarding World fans and a stellar role-playing experience. With the immense popularity of the title, many fans were quick to get into modding the game, adding new spells and characters as well as entirely new "modes of transportation" in Hogwarts Legacy.

As is the tradition of mods for any new open-world AAA title, one of the first mods adds everyone's favorite red and blue steam engine, "Thomas the Tank" in Hogwarts Legacy. Thomas the Tank makes for a brand new and more elegant way of traversing the skies of Hogwarts by replacing a broom that players can unlock fairly early in the game.

Here's a comprehensive guide on installing Thomas the Tank Engine mod in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to easily install Thomas the Tank Engine mod in Hogwarts Legacy?

The reskin mod comes courtesy of a modder named "Showie," who uploaded his creation on Nexus Mods for players to download and install for themselves. As of writing this article, the mod has already been downloaded by close to 1000 players, and given Hogwarts Legacy was released not even a week ago, the download count is bound to increase in the near future.

While the mod's creator has mentioned a few clipping issues with the reskin, it is fairly minor and should not detract from your enjoyment of the mod. Here's how you can easily install the Thomas the Tank Engine mod for yourself:

Go to Nexus Mods.

Search for "ThomasBroom" by Showie.

Download the mod files, which include just one zipped folder weighing at ust 4.54 megabytes.

You can either manually install the mod by extracting it into your game's install directory or use Vortex and Mod Engine 2 to install the mod for you automatically.

Once you install the mod, you're good to go and can launch the game to test the mod out.

Launch the game and check your inventory for Thomas the Tank Engine, who replaces the Moon Trimmer Broom.

If you don't see Thomas appear in your inventory, it can be due to you not having the moon Trimmed Broom in your possession.

Since the mod essentially replaces an existing asset, the Moon Trimmed Broom in this case, and reskins it to resemble the friendly cherry blue steam engine everyone adores, you must have access to the Broom in the first place. You get access to your flying Broomstick quite late into the game's main story, which can be a bummer for players who want access to Thomas the Tank Engine as soon as possible.

It should also be noted that given the nature of modding, players should only mod their games if they are comfortable and knowledgeable about it since failing to install a mod properly can often corrupt game files and even hamper the saved data.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PCs (via Steam and Epic Games Store). Meanwhile, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the title are scheduled to be released on April 4, 2023, with the Nintendo Switch versions scheduled to come out on July 25, 2023.

