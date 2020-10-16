The Booyah Day event has just arrived in Garena Free Fire and has brought in many in-game items. It will also provide players with an opportunity to avail of some of the exciting in-game rewards for free. This event will last for 17 days, and during this period, users will have to complete specific challenges or surpass milestones to get these rewards.

This article provides all the details about the Booyah Day in Garena Free Fire.

Booyah Day in Free Fire: All you need to know

Booyah Leaderboard

Booyah Leaderboard in Free Fire

Throughout the Booyah Day event, the top 100 players with the highest number of Booyahs will receive a special Booyah Day Pin. Also, the top 100 users with the most Booyah Go!'s played will receive a Booyah Day 2020 Avatar.

Exchange

Exchange mechanism in Free Fire

The following are the rewards that the players will be able to redeem upon completion of milestones.

Rewards unlocked at 10 billion Booyahs:

Bounty Token – 3 Booyah Crowns Lion Heart – 30 Booyah Crowns Booyah Day 2020 (Banner) – 20 Booyah Crowns Booyah Victor (Surfboard) – 20 Booyah Crowns

Rewards unlocked at 20 billion Booyahs:

Leg Pockets – 3 Booyah Crowns Booyah Day! (Parachute) – 30 Booyah Crowns Booyah Day Loot Box – 30 Booyah Crowns Grenade - Booyah Day – 30 Booyah Crowns

Rewards unlocked at 30 billion Booyahs:

Booyah Day Bat – 30 Booyah Crowns Spirit of Booyah (Top) – 50 Booyah Crowns Spirit of Booyah (Bottom) – 50 Booyah Crowns Spirit of Booyah (Mask) – 40 Booyah Crowns Spirit of Booyah (Head) – 30 Booyah Crowns Spirit of Booyah (Shoes) – 20 Booyah Crowns

Bingo/Booyah Check In

Bingo Check In feature in Free Fire

Players can acquire Booyah Crowns by flipping tiles and picking a path and can receive the following amount of Booyah Crowns daily:

1 Booyah Tile – 5 Crowns

2 Booyah Tile – 10 Crowns

3 Booyah Tile – 15 Crowns

The Web Event is yet to begin.

Peak Day Check-in

The players will also receive a free UMP – Booyah Day on 25th October as a reward for Peak Day Check-in.

Booyah Quest

Gamers have to complete tasks to get several rewards, though the exact details haven't been revealed yet.

Users will also be able to get Upgrade Tokens as Aftermatch drop and check-in reward from 25th October onwards.

