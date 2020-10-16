How to create stylish guild names in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for Android devices

Guilds are an important aspect of Garena Free Fire. The fast-paced battle royale game allows players to create guilds and play alongside their teammates or friends in tournaments. Players can also exchange points to obtain several rewards in the guild shop.

Many players often look for ways to create stylish guild names that will set them apart from the other guilds in Free Fire.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to create stylish names for guilds on Android devices.

Also Read: Gyan Sujan vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

How to create stylish guild names in Free Fire

FanctTextGuru.com - one such website

Creating a stylish guild name in Free Fire is quite an easy task. Players would have to use any one of the following websites:

fancytexttool.com lingojam.com fancytextguru.com nickfinder.com

Advertisement

Players have to use such websites to generate names because regular keyboards on Android devices do not have fancy fonts and symbols.

Here’s how users can use these websites to create stylish names:

Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Enter the choice of your name in the text field present on the website.

Step 3: You will receive the output in the wide assortment of fonts and symbols.

Step 4: Choose the name of your choice and copy it.

How to change the name of your guild in Free Fire

Only the leader of a guild can change his guild's name in Free Fire. It is, however, important to note that changing your guild name in the game will cost you 500 diamonds.

Follow the steps given below to change the name of your guild in Free Fire:

Step 1: First, open Free Fire and click on the guild icon.

First, open Free Fire and click on the guild icon. Step 2: After the guild opens up, click on the rename icon present beside the existing name.

After the guild opens up, click on the rename icon present beside the existing name. Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking the players to enter the new name in the text field.

A dialog box will appear, asking the players to enter the new name in the text field. Step 4: Paste the copied name and click on the button below it.

Also Read: Total Gaming vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?