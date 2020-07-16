COD Mobile is one of the finest games ever made for the mobile platform. It features multiple modes that the players can experience. As of now, Call of Duty Mobile has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Most of the battle royale games feature bots, and COD Mobile is no exception. In this article, we discuss about the bots present in COD Mobile.

Bots in COD Mobile: All you need to know

Bots, or robots, are AI-controlled characters in COD Mobile. The players usually get to witness them when they are at a low rank. In every battle royale game, players come across bots more when they are new to the game. As the players start levelling up or getting at a higher rank, the frequency of bot confrontation decreases.

In COD Mobile, high-ranked players can still find several bots in the standard game modes. Bots can be easily identified by observing their movement patterns in the game.

Practice vs AI Mode in COD Mobile

COD Mobile players can also practice against bots in the ‘Practice vs AI’ mode.

They can follow the given steps to play against AI bots in the game.

Step 1: Launch the game. From the main menu, select the multiplayer option.

Step 2: Press the game modes option present above the start button.

Step 3: Scroll right to find the “Practice vs AI’ mode.

Step 4: Click on the mode, and press start to play.

Playing with bots can sometimes get infuriating as they do not aid the players in any of the modes. Bots can easily be eliminated by the enemies.

